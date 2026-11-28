The New York Knicks need to upgrade their backup-big rotation. Andre Drummond isn’t reliable or good enough to enter the playoffs as their primary Karl-Anthony Towns insurance. I know it. You know it. They know it. Everybody knows it.

Everyone also understands the Leon Rose-led front office will, at some point, make a move to address this issue. But you have to send out someone, if not multiple someones, in order to get an impact player back.

And now that both Jose Alvarado and Pacome Dadiet have established their utility to the rotation, determining who to ship out and what the Knicks are actually capable of doing at the trade deadline is increasingly difficult.

So much tougher, in fact, New York may need to set its sights lower when poking around the backup-big market.

The Knicks can no longer treat Jose Alvarado or Pacome Dadiet as throwaway assets

Truthfully, the Knicks were never going to view Alvarado as only salary-matching fodder. A four-game absence with a sprained right ankle paved the way for Tyler Kolek to seize his rotation spot, but he has seen his minutes wax and wane in the past only to scrap his way back into Mike Brown’s plans.

That script is playing out right now. Even if you don’t consider Alvarado a mainstay, the Knicks’ preference for having a multitude of ball-handling options makes him inherently more valuable. The 28-year-old, in fact, is the closest New York comes to rostering a second ideal point guard: someone capable of dribbling, passing and scoring.

Dadiet joining this discussion is an entirely different matter. Nobody saw it coming. He entered the rotation on a whim, and suddenly looks like someone who competes on defense, fires off quick threes, and just generally runs the floor.

OG Anunoby’s calf injury has rendered him atypically necessary, but his performance goes beyond fleeting context. He usurped Mohamed Diawara in the pecking before OG ever went down. His play on many nights is also genuinely impactful.

Case in point: Dadiet finished a team-high plus-seven during New York’s NBA Cup loss to the Miami Heat despite soaking up the third-most defensive reps against Giannis Antetokounmpo. If nothing else, he is making a case for the Knicks to keep developing him as an actual piece rather than use his $3 million salary to match the money for another center.

New York’s solution isn’t as easy as pivoting to other trade candidates

Many have and will continue to point out that between Alvarado and Landry Shamet playing so well, New York can simply ship out Miles McBride if it wants to hang onto Dadiet. That isn’t inaccurate. And with Deuce McBride headed toward unrestricted free agency, it’s starting to feel like the most likely outcome.

Much of this was already true, though. The appeal of using Alvarado or Dadiet is rooted in compiling multiple salaries together so New York can take back someone earning noticeably more than $3 million or $4 million.

The Knicks can attach an alternative contract to McBride, such as Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek, or Drummond himself. But Dadiet earns at least $500,000 more than each of them. Alvarado, meanwhile, makes at least $2 million more. That makes a difference.

Combining McBride with Dadiet lets the Knicks acquire someone making over $6.9 million. Sub out Dadiet for Alvarado, and you’re looking at close to $8.4 million. Attach McBride to Drummond or Clarkson, and that number falls to $6.4 million. It drops to $6.2 million if Kolek is the second outgoing player.

Maybe the Knicks won’t let something like a mini-heater from Dadiet deter them from using him as matching salary. But he’s certainly giving them plenty to think about. Ditto for Alvarado. None of which means the Knicks won’t still make a move. They will. But the way they go about upgrading from Drummond could look different, and ultimately be harder or not as splashy.

Under the circumstances, chances are they'll perfectly fine grappling with this challenge, too.