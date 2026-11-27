It was initially puzzling, perhaps even unsettling, when Mike Brown started giving Pacome Dadiet a shot at rotation minutes. The New York Knicks already declined his fourth-year option, and his developmental reps lead to some awkward questions about Mohamed Diawara. The logic didn’t quite add up.

As it turns out, though, Coach Brown is playing 8-D chess.

Dadiet is proving to be worth the playing time New York has invested in him over the past few games. It’s a shocking twist with meaningful implications. And they all favor the Knicks, regardless of whether they, as planned, wind up trading him.

First and foremost, Pacome Dadiet is now easier to trade

Three games of looking like a real NBA prospect who can defend, shoot, and just generally exert effort doesn’t rewrite the book on Dadiet. He has a long way to go before he sheds the stigma assigned to him from, arguably, the very moment New York selected him 25th overall in 2024.

Still, for so long, Dadiet has been viewed as salary-matching fodder in an eventual trade. He may be just that. Unless you want the Knicks to move a starter or Landry Shamet, Dadiet and Miles McBride are their next highest-paid players.

Yet, even if the plan remains to flip the 21-year-old for backup-big help, New York is coming out ahead. Declining his fourth-year option made him easier to move, but it didn’t change the fact he held negative trade value. Other teams were bound to treat him as empty money, forcing the Knicks to attach an asset (or two) just to lop off his $3 million salary.

That’s no longer be an issue if Dadiet keeps this up. Teams won’t confuse him for a blue-chip prospect, but they are much less likely to acquire him with the intention to waive him. He is showing enough right now to warrant developmental reps. That makes him more valuable—an actual asset rather than purely a financial tool.

The Knicks could also keep Pacome Dadiet

This progression carries genuine weight. It might even be powerful enough for the Knicks to keep Dadiet. While they need an Andre Drummond upgrade, they’re not flush with reserve wings. OG Anunoby’s latest calf injury as well as inconsistent play from Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart has laid that much bare. Dadiet getting minutes at all is all the proof we need.

Granted, holding onto him does complicate the pursuit of another big man. But the Knicks could hold out hope they land someone via the buyout market later this season, or just poke around the minimum-contract ranks on the trade block.

In many ways, this would be an ideal outcome when looking at the Knicks’ financial situation. A refusal to enter the second apron (so far) mandates they amass as much cheap-yet-playable talent as possible. Dadiet could fit that bill—not just this season, but next year and beyond.

Declining his team option doesn’t preclude the Knicks from bringing him back. They would be limited to paying him the $5.4 million he was initially owed, but that’s not actually a problem. If anything, re-signing Dadiet will cost less than that. And the Knicks would have the added benefit of inking him to a multiyear deal, thereby increasing the length of his cost control.

Don’t twist yourself into a pretzel worrying about another team coming over the top of what New York could offer. Nobody came calling and prevented the Knicks from retaining Diawara this past summer. No matter what Dadiet does the rest of this season, it won’t be a large enough sample to make him someone else’s priority. New York would be in the driver’s seat.

View this through whatever lens you like. The Knicks come out looking better in all of them. Either Mike Brown’s constant tinkering has unearthed a more valuable trade chip, or he’s unlocked a young player worth developing into the future.