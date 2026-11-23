Raise your hand if you predicted that Mike Brown would ever, at any point, play Pacome Dadiet over Mohamed Diawara outside garbage time this season. You know, the same Pacome Dadiet who is treated as a human trade exception rather than a viable prospect.

For those of you with an arm in the air, please immediately stop, drop, and roll. Your pants are on fire.

Diawara last played for the Knicks on November 11 in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dadiet has received the green light on two occasions since then. And both of those stints came during meaningful minutes.

If you find yourself asking “why,” you are not alone.

Pacome Dadiet is playing over Mo Diawara

Brown threw Dadiet onto the floor in the second quarter of New York’s November 13 matchup with the Indiana Pacers. The 21-year-old didn’t even last 70 seconds before the Knicks pulled the plug.

Few, if any, assigned significance to it then. Seeing Dadiet play while Diawara (and Jose Alvarado!) racked up a “DNP - coach’s decision” was weird. But given Brown’s recent penchant for throwing lineups at the wall and observing what sticks, the decision wasn’t worth interrogating any further.

Until now.

Dadiet tallied a little more than 11 minutes in the Knicks’ Saturday night win over the Portland Trail Blazers. And believe it or not, he was pretty good! He scored five points, dished two assists, and more importantly, held his own defensively.

Yet again, though, Brown went to Dadiet before Diawara. Not only that, but Mo was the only active Knicks player who didn’t get any court time versus Portland. Even Dalton Knecht meandered his way into three minutes, despite New York having every guard under the sun available.

The Knicks’ intentions by playing Dadiet over Diawara aren’t clear

To this point, Brown has not offered a concrete reason for his sudden interest in beta-testing Dadiet. That leaves us to speculate.

From where I’m standing, three distinct possibilities are in play:

The Knicks are showcasing Dadiet for a potential trade. Everyone and their mother’s cousin’s neighbor’s pet iguana knows the Knicks need to upgrade their backup-big rotation. Dadiet’s $3 million expiring contract is among the primary tools New York has to complete a trade. Playing him in hopes he boosts his value is technically risky. But this presumes he has value at all. He doesn’t. The Knicks already know they must sweeten any package that includes him. Viewed through the “his value can’t go lower” lens, giving him minutes could be an attempt to pique the curiosity of rebuilding squads champing at the bit for second-draft fliers. Pacome Dadiet is balling out in practice. Once upon a time, the Knicks considered their young Frenchman a Mt. Rushmore practice player. He clearly fell off the pedestal, otherwise he’d have gotten more opportunities before now. Perhaps he is rising to the moment behind the scenes, and showing the requisite blend of shooting and defensive effort to get Mike Brown thinking “Hey, what the heck, there could be something here.” Mohamed Diawara is not balling out in practice. Turning heads in practice is the most efficient path to young developmental projects earning minutes on a contender. Framed this way, Diawara being on track to appear in less than half as many games as last season could be a red flag. If he’s getting daddy’d by Dadiet (sorry, but not really) in practice sessions, it lends credence to the concern coming out of summer league.

Contextualizing the injuries and absences the Knicks have dealt with does nothing to pull back the curtain here.

Josh Hart has missed time. OG Anunoby didn’t play against the Blazers. Brown has yanked Hart and Mikal Bridges for crunch time on multiple occasions. Both young wings are candidates to fill those minutes. Neither has done so consistently, but Dadiet is at least seeing the light of day.

If anything, going with him on Saturday was counterintuitive. Karl-Anthony Towns also didn’t play that game. With the Andre Drummond experience not going so hot, Diawara could have unlocked center-less lineups for Brown to try.

For now, the rationale behind playing Dadiet instead of Diawara is anyone’s guess. But the fact we’re even talking about this, let alone trying to understand it, is surreal. The Knicks just declined Dadiet’s fourth-year option. And they gave Diawara a new contract over the summer.

Whatever the reasoning, there has been an obvious shift in priorities.. Whether that’s good, bad or a big ol’ nothingburger, we’ll have to wait and see.