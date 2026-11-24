Andre Drummond consistently reminds the New York Knicks that they have to deepen the backup-center rotation before the NBA trade deadline. As OG Anunoby’s recent absence with a left calf injury proves, this isn’t the only area the front office must look at addressing.

The Knicks also need another wing.

This can come across as alarmist when considering New York has not only Anunoby, but also Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. And yet, each of them has taken turns reiterating the need for a capable reserve wing.

The message isn’t implicit, either. If Mike Brown’s experimentation with meaningful Pacome Dadiet minutes (you are reading this correctly) cut with a little more Mohamed Diawara exposure is any indication, the Knicks are receiving it loud and clear.

This isn’t just about OG Anunoby

Anunoby is considered day-to-day as he deals with left calf tightness, and we have yet to see anything that suggests the issue is more serious. But he isn’t the only one who’s battling injuries.

Hart missed a couple of games with a wrist issue, and also revealed that he was limited during training camp because of his own calf strain. Though his play has picked up in recent games, he’s currently shooting a career-low clip on both twos and threes.

General performance issues are part of the problem, too. Bridges might be coming off a game-winner against the Portland Trail Blazers, but his offensive inconsistency has reached new lows. In addition to his calf issue, Anunoby is still shooting a career low on threes and hasn’t attacked the basket with his usual effective force.

Each of these hiccups vary in severity. All of them can technically be written off as early-season noise, but the cumulative effect of micro issues can take a macro toll. If and when it does, the Knicks don’t have a surefire reserve to fill in the gaps.

Yes, Landry Shamet is killing it. Like most members of the bench, however, he skews too small to be considered a wing. Listed at 6’5”, he almost exclusively defends guards. While Brown has rolled out ultra-tiny units as part of his season-long science experiment, the Knicks can’t expect Tyler Kolek, Jose Alvarado, or Miles McBride to scale up. None of them stand taller than 6’2”.

The Knicks can’t fill the void internally

Dadiet and Diawara are the only non-center reserves bigger than Shamet. Until recently, neither of them was getting minutes outside garbage time. That has changed over the past few games, particularly for Dadiet. The third-year combo wing has even looked serviceable on defense.

Crossing your fingers for developmental projects to hit amid a title defense isn’t a foolproof strategy, though.

The Knicks didn’t let Tyler Kolek’s midseason emergence last year prevent them from acquiring Alvarado. They have no reason to take a different approach with the reserve-wing rotation.

Dadiet just had his fourth-year option declined. His entry into the back of the rotation is a genuine surprise. Diawara ostensibly slipping behind him in the just-try-stuff pecking order is an even bigger shock. Any development they show must be considered purely additive. It’s not an answer.

Just as New York needs to fortify the minutes Karl-Anthony Towns spends on the bench, it must protect itself against up-and-downs of its wing rotation. This isn’t an either-or scenario. The Knicks shouldn’t limit themselves to choosing between a reserve big or reserve wing.

They need both.