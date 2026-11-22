For the first five minutes of Saturday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Andre Drummond came out like gangbusters. A putback dunk, a steal, a block, three rebounds, and his first 3-pointer in a New York Knicks uniform helped give them an 18-11 lead before Mike Brown subbed him out. Had he made another great play or two, Drummond might have heard his name chanted by the Madison Square crowd for the first time.

Unfortunately for Drummond, a game is 48 minutes long, not five.

The 33-year-old had an ugly second half, and Mikal Bridges bailed him out from being the scapegoat with a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. This performance further showcased why many fans have been calling on the team to find a backup center upgrade.

Drummond’s end-of-game play harkened back to memories of Andrea Bargnani

It was on December 18, 2013. The Knicks grabbed an offensive rebound up by two very late in overtime against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the ball went to Andrea Bargnani. Instead of running more clock until Milwaukee fouled, Bargnani inexplicably took a 3-point shot that missed.

It’s hard to say what the bigger blunder was: that, or Drummond’s late-game mistake. With less than five seconds to go in a tied contest, Portland inbounded the ball to their star player, Deni Avdija. For some reason, Drummond switched on to Avdija and then bumped him for a foul. Josh Hart looked incredulous that he would switch, and Walt Frazier on the MSG broadcast wondered what Drummond was thinking. The Knicks were already in the penalty, and Avdija nailed both free throws.

Again, shout-out to Mikal Bridges.

The second quarter wasn’t a terrible one for Drummond. The second half, though? Yeesh.

The four-time rebounding champ whiffed on numerous point-blank attempts, including three misses in a 40-second span in the third quarter. Yes, his offensive rebounding can be impressive, but it doesn't mean much if it just leads to a close second-chance attempt that he misses. New York was a minus-10 in Drummond’s 10 minutes after halftime.

Now in his 15th season, Drummond’s inability to finish down low has been noticeable since the season began. Through 16 contests, he is making just 51.1 percent of his shots at the rim—easily a career low.

Made Towns' absence even more noticeable

A few hours before tip-off, it was announced that Karl-Anthony Towns would miss his first outing of the year due to illness. That thrust Drummond into the Knicks' starting five for the first time.

It’s a bit ironic that Towns may have earned more money on an extension by sitting out than he did in his dominant first 15 appearances of 2026-27. The Knicks' offense was completely out of sorts for much of the second half, and Towns would have helped prevent that. They scored just 28 after halftime until Bridges’ 3-pointer at the final horn.

Drummond had his biggest opportunity for playing time with KAT sidelined. Instead, he just made the noise louder about the Knicks needing a backup center upgrade.

Again, shout-out to Mikal Bridges.