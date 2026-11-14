Knicks better hope Josh Hart’s struggles are injury-related, not signs of his decline

Mikal Bridges has drawn much of the New York Knicks' criticism for poor play since the regular season began. But he isn't the only starter not pulling his weight.

Josh Hart also isn’t having his normal impact.

Hart previously missed three games this season (two with an ankle injury, one due to illness). Speaking to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Hart said a calf injury kept him out for three weeks in September. He also sustained a right ankle injury in training camp, one he reaggravated during the regular season.

Perhaps Hart just hasn’t fully recovered this season.

Josh Hart's slow start is concerning

During Friday’s loss to the Pacers, Hart put up a goose egg in the points column despite logging 23 minutes. Instead of Bridges not playing in the fourth quarter, as has often been the case, the 31-year-old Hart was the one sitting out this time around.

The numbers aren’t pretty through his first nine appearances. In 30.1 minutes per game, the 2026 NBA champion is averaging 7.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He is averaging nearly five points per game less than last season despite receiving virtually identical playing time. The shooting splits aren’t attractive: 36.2/29.5/60.0. Yuck.

The Knicks have yet to see the ball of energy who is a triple-double threat each time he steps on the court. Since the first three games, Hart hasn’t even been a single-double player. He hasn’t scored more than eight points in any of his last six appearances.

Even his forays to the rim haven’t gone as well as they used to. When Hart gets a one-person fast break to the basket, it almost always results in a bucket or a foul. This season, they have sometimes resulted in strips or blocks. They also haven’t been as frequent.

Hart may need more time to heal

Right now, the Knicks and their fanbase need to hope Hart’s slow start is due to nagging injuries than age-related issues. They aren't going to win a title with this version of him. He's too important to what they do for him to be a much lesser iteration of his usual self.



And yet, the 10-year veteran will turn 32 on March 6, and has a lot of wear and tear on his body. Since his first full season with the team in 2023-24, only two players have recorded more total minutes than him. (Spoiler alert: Those players are Bridges, and Jalen Brunson.) We need to have the "decline" discussion, even if we're betting against it.

If nagging injuries are in fact affecting his play, sitting him for a few more games is a wise decision. Hart will always want to play, but the goal is to have him available and ready to be at his best come playoff time.