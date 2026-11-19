A lot has changed for the New York Knicks since the start of the 2026-27 season. The need to acquire another center isn’t one of them. They have to upgrade the rotation behind Karl-Anthony Towns by getting someone better than Andre Drummond, or who can capably stand-in for him during playoff matchups that exploit his limitations.

What’s actually changed is the method by which the Knicks may have to find that player. The buyout market is suddenly their friend, if not essential to the ongoing big-man search.

Rest assured, they will scour the trade market for options ahead of the Feb. 11 deadline. That’s what this front office does. (See: Last year.) But executives around the league are predicting a buttoned-up sellers market, which will make it harder for buyers to strike deals.

The difficulty level will crank up even more for contenders like the Knicks, who do not have the expendable mid-sized salaries, assets or financial flexibility to win bidding wars. Their job gets even harder knowing they could have other needs to address. (Like reserve wings.)

Between emerging or shifting priorities and a dearth of sellers, the Knicks could find it more challenging than expected to swing a deal for one of their dream big man targets. On the bright side, this isn’t the end of the world.

On the not-so-bright side, it means they’ll have to rock with who they have for much longer than most would prefer.

Using the buyout market will require the Knicks to wait

Teams and players usually don’t start brokering buyouts until after the trade deadline has passed. You get the occasional exception, but for the most part, you don’t see could-be rotation players hit the open market until their incumbent squads know they can’t be moved.

Look no further than the Knicks’ own buyout addition last year as proof. Jeremy Sochan negotiated his departure with the San Antonio Spurs on February 11, and signed with the Knicks on February 13.

New York will not want to wait that long. Earlier is better. They also might not have a choice. Even if we assume the sellers market is popping, the Knicks can easily be outbid for names like Moussa Diabate, Charles Bassey, Dylan Cardwell, Yves Missi, Luka Garza, etc.

Their price range only further limits their options. Matching the salary of someone like Jalen Smith ($9.4 million) is next to impossible without trading a starter or Landry Shamet.

Patience is only the first part of the equation, too. Though buyout additions are always a risk, the Knicks are not allowed to sign anyone who is making more than the $15 million mid-level exception prior to hitting the open market.

The buyout market could be a low-key goldmine for the Knicks

These stipulations don’t do much to diminish the utility of waiting for the buyout market. The price restriction, in fact, is basically a non-issue. Most of the big-man buyout possibilities are earning under $15 million.

To that end, the list of prospective candidates is fairly intriguing.

The Los Angeles Clippers aren’t headed anywhere special, and could eventually part ways with Brook Lopez. Deandre Ayton looks like he hates playing basketball in Washington, but maybe his attitude and energy will change if given the chance to join a contender—and reunite with Mikal Bridges.

Maybe the Orlando Magic start to tumble down the standings, and look to cut their tax bill by getting some money back from Goga Bitadze. Perhaps the Indiana Pacers make a move of their own, and wind up waiving Jay Huff. Heck, if he’s not jettisoned at the trade deadline and the Chicago Bulls are down bad enough, Smith could become an (unlikely) buyout candidate.

Waiting on mid-February free agents should not be the Knicks’ Plan A. Not only are the pickings almost always slim, but it leaves them at the mercy of other teams’ whims.

Still, the trade market isn’t a sure thing itself. Not for them. If the right deal doesn’t materialize or the Knicks are compelled to go a different direction, it’s at least somewhat comforting to know they have another avenue to explore.