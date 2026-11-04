3 overlooked Knicks trade targets who could upgrade the center rotation

It is already clear that the New York Knicks cannot enter the playoffs with their current center rotation. Karl-Anthony Towns is, of course, a seven-foot goldmine. But the Andre Drummond minutes are all over the place, and James Wiseman has as many points and defensive rebounds this season as you and me.

The Knicks know all of this, and have positioned themselves to make a move accordingly. When it comes to spotlighting their potential targets, we are conditioned to play the greatest hits. Moussa Diabate. Yves Missi. Dylan Cardwell. Luka Garza. Micah Potter. Kel’el Ware. Even Zach Edey’s name has entered the speculative chat.

All of those players should still interest the Knicks, assuming they’re available. But here are three much less talked about targets they should also be monitoring.

Charles Bassey, Golden State Warriors

2026-27 Salary: $2,449,421

Trade-Eligible: December 15

A team as hard-up for size as the Warriors shouldn’t be looking to trade one of their few healthy big men. That changes if and when this season goes off the rails. Golden State is climbing up the win-loss ladder now, but it’s not deep or healthy enough to stand up to an 82-game season. The front office could reach a point in which it’s inclined to capitalize on the value of a soon-to-be free agent.

Bassey is a more reliable finisher at the rim than Drummond, making him a superior pick-and-roll threat alongside Jalen Brunson during the minutes that Towns is on the bench. Standing 6’10”, he’s not the biggest center, but he gobbles up rebounds like they’re part of his caloric intake. He has also ranked in the 78th percentile or higher of points saved at the rim per 100 possessions four times in six years—including this one.

Perhaps best of all, Bassey is on a minimum contract. That’s an easy salary match for the Knicks. A third team will need to get involved if New York wants to ship out Pacome Dadiet with second-rounders. Otherwise, Bassey is a dollar-for-dollar match with Drummond or Wiseman, both of whom also become trade-eligible on December 15.

Karlo Matkovic, New Orleans Pelicans

2026-27 Salary: $2,296,271

Trade-Eligible: Immediately

Karlo Matkovic has been linked to the Knicks before. For the most part, though, they’ve been tied to his teammate Yves Missi.

Believe it or not, Matkovic could be harder to pry from the Pelicans at this point. He has filled in admirably while Missi recovers from a knee injury. The version of New Orleans’ starting five that features him has won the minutes it’s played, in part thanks to his floor-running, above-the-rim finishing, and three-point shooting.

Although Matkovic’s rim-protection numbers are better than you’d expect, no one will confuse him for a defensive anchor. His appeal is rooted in his excellent hands, athleticism and touch at the other end. What he lacks in offensive-rebounding volume, he makes up for with the ability to play in tandem with Towns.

Matching Matkovic’s salary is no problem. Dadiet-plus-picks would work straight up. The Pels might be hesitant to move him, but his impending free agency should make it easier. They also still have Missi, and their eventual plan has to include starting Derik Queen.

Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

2026-27 Salary: $7,774,648

Trade-Eligible: Immediately

Here's a list of every player averaging at least 10 defensive rebounds and three made triples per 100 possessions since 2022: Luka Dončić, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Love, Victor Wembanyama and Jaylin Williams. So yeah, J-Will would be an excellent fit in New York.

Of course, the Knicks can’t turn to him for offensive rebounding, because he spends so much time on the perimeter. But the extra spacing, passing, and ability to play alongside Towns is worth the concession.

The Thunder might actually be in the market to acquire a big man with Chet Holmgren out for at least the next eight to 10 weeks. Trading Jaylin Williams runs counter to that logic.

Yet, even after signing Dalen Terry, injuries to Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams leave OKC in need of someone who can dribble, defend and knock down threes. It just so happens the Knicks have someone who checks two of those boxes in Deuce McBride.

Making the money work here is complicated. McBride, Dadiet, and picks still leave the Knicks short. A three-for-one trade is an option, but hard to pull off in-season. New York also wouldn’t have enough money left beneath the second apron to fill out the roster afterwards.

Including Jose Alvarado (trade-eligible Dec. 15) would be the way to go. He’s wildly undersized, but he defends, knocks down threes and dribbles. His team-friendly contract is also sure to interest a Thunder squad facing a second-apron reckoning next season.

Granted, using Alvarado’s money as bait still put the Knicks in three-for-one territory. Dadiet and him (plus picks) won’t get it done. They could offer both Alvarado and McBride, but that would hollow out the guard rotation. Dealing both would be inadvisable even if Mike Brown has all the faith in the world in Tyler Kolek.

Roping in a third team and attaching picks to Alvarado, Dadiet and Drummond or Wiseman would be the way to go. The margins would be tight when filling out the roster, but by the time Alvarado is trade-eligible, the Knicks can make that work.

Dangling a first-round swap or Mohamed Diawara (trade-eligible Jan. 15) shouldn’t be out of the question, either. Williams has another cost-controlled year left on his deal after this one. And at just 24, he’s someone who could be part of the Knicks’ future.