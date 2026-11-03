Tyler Kolek needed just 5 minutes to win Knicks' backup point guard job

Tyler Kolek has been on a tear with the New York Knicks during these early stages of the 2026-27 NBA season, particularly when it comes to his offensive orchestration abilities, which have him boasting the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the league at 13.00.

However, many were under the belief that this uptick in production was a direct result of Jose Alvarado being shelved for the past several games with a sprained ankle, and that, once the veteran returned to action, Kolek would be at risk of being shoved back into the DNP role he saw during the first two games of the campaign.

Through the first three quarters of Alvarado's comeback game on Monday night against Brooklyn, this very much looked like it was going to be the case, as the 28-year-old served as the third sub of the night for the Knicks and registered just shy of nine minutes played through the first half of action.

Kolek, meanwhile, saw zero.

However, in a shocking turn of events, coach Mike Brown opted to finally turn to Kolek to kick off the fourth period with the Knicks trailing the Nets 79-75. Despite the fact that he was thrown into the fire, he proved himself worthy of remaining a constant participant in the main rotation moving forward.

Tyler Kolek came up big for Knicks when it mattered most against Nets

In just over five minutes of action, the point guard once again proved that his stellar impact on the club was not merely a result of Alvarado's absence.

Upon his entry, he immediately helped pull the game within one point with an assist to Josh Hart out on the perimeter. Soon after, he would personally push New York's newfound lead over Brooklyn to five with a swift cutting lay-in.

Now, while he may have only played a handful of minutes on the night, the timing and innate pressures that came with these kinds of crunch-time minutes speak volumes about the trust coach Brown has in Kolek to deliver for the Knicks.

Fortunately, the third-year pro seems to understand and appreciate this as being the case.

All things considered, though Alvarado may have been the one looked to as the understudy to star Jalen Brunson, given his high-end productivity over the previous four games, along with the kind of positive impact he had at a moment's notice while New York was down late in their win against Brooklyn, one could very well make the case that Kolek has proven himself worthy of holding onto the primary backup point guard role moving forward.