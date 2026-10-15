Knicks already know what it'll cost to trade Pacome Dadiet for an open roster spot

Pacome Dadiet has to go if the New York Knicks want to sign two veterans off their training-camp invite list. Thanks to the Sacramento Kings, of all teams, they may already know what it’ll cost to dump him: one second-round pick.

Or maybe even just cash.

As Jeremy Cohen of Knicks Film School deftly pointed out, the Kings sent a 2033 second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks over the offseason to get off Devin Carter’s $4.9 million salary. In the Knicks’ case, Dadiet is only earning $2.9 million, which should lower the cost of moving him.

Sure, Carter had the sheen of being a lottery pick—in Dadiet’s draft class, no less. But the Hawks didn’t acquire him for untapped upside. They wound up waiving him, and he has since landed with the Boston Celtics.

Since Dadiet earns so much less, it stands to reason the Knicks could offload him onto another team by offering just cash. As Cohen also noted, there’s recent precedent for that, too.

The Hawks themselves sent cash to the Brooklyn Nets last September so they’d absorb Kobe Bufkin’s $4.5 million salary. Once more, this wasn’t a case of the outgoing player having more utility. Brooklyn ended up waiving Bufkin as well.

The Knicks have the ability to dump Pacome Dadiet with ease

Regardless of whether it costs cash or a second-rounder, New York has the assets necessary to facilitate Dadiet’s exit. The front office picked up a bunch of additional second-rounders on draft night, and the team received $6.6 million more in cash than it sent out during the 2025-26 season calendar.

Spotting the right trade partner is the bigger challenge this time of year. Most teams have burned through all of their flexibility. Others are simply in a holding pattern.

Still, Dadiet is cheap enough that relocating his $2.9 million shouldn’t be an issue. Plenty of teams have the ability to make a deal right now.

If the Knicks are going to make a move, however, they’d be wise to do so before rosters get finalized. Teams can carry up to 21 players until Oct. 19. After that, the roster maximum resets to 15.

Trading Dadiet after that date wouldn’t be impossible. Far from it, in fact. But finding squads with the roster-spot space necessary to take him on gets a touch harder.

All of which is to say: This isn’t an issue of whether the Knicks can trade Dadiet. Thanks to past deals of a similar ilk, they already know they can. Will they move him to make room for a second veteran signing? Now that is the question.