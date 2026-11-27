Since Jose Alvarado joined the New York Knicks, he's proven time and time again that he will answer the call whenever Mike Brown makes it. Wednesday night's victory over the Cavs was no exception; the Brooklyn native led the team in scoring with 21 points on 80% from the field.

Alvarado has been more active lately as he recovers from an ankle sprain. Tyler Kolek impressed enough in his absence to surpass him on the depth chart, but Brown has already gone back to Alvarado in searches for momentum. The veteran guard's reliability should reduce any concerns about the Knicks' backcourt depth and open up possibilities for much-needed frontcourt reinforcements.

Alvarado's resurgence and McBride's woes make Deuce more expendable

New York's top trade piece seems to be Miles McBride. With an expiring contract and interest from other teams this past offseason, he has obvious trade value.

McBride is a lethal shooter and a versatile defender, but his numbers and health have been trending downward. Deuce exploded offensively last season before undergoing surgery to repair a core injury. Pre-injury McBride posted 13 points in 27 minutes per game on an elite 42% from downtown.

In the 41 games since his return, including the postseason, his usage and productivity have taken a hit. The former Westchester Knick averages 6 points per game on 17 minutes in this timeframe.

McBride's absence last season was a main reason the Knicks traded for Alvarado, and Jose continues to prove he's worthy of important minutes even after Deuce's return.

McBride was sidelined with left adductor tightness in New York's win over Cleveland. Stefan Bondy of The New York Post noted that Deuce's injury raises concern because of its relation to his sports hernia surgery this past February.

Knicks showed their need for another center against the Cavs

While Andre Drummond is still a consistent rebounder, that's about as far as his consistency goes. Karl-Anthony Towns is performing at an All-NBA level, but he still finds himself in foul trouble early on in games. If the Knicks need anything, it's another center who can keep the offensive flow steady while Towns rests.

Drummond exited the game in the second quarter against the Cavs with a head injury. James Wiseman played well in Drummond's absence, but it's important to note that Cleveland was missing Evan Mobley. If the Cavs' frontcourt was healthy, they easily could've made New York pay for their lack of depth in the later parts of the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his 17th consecutive double-double in the victory, but he was seen hobbling into the locker room in obvious pain after the final buzzer. Towns is in his 12th season, while Drummond is in his 15th season in the NBA; occasional injuries shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.

Jose Alvarado has been efficient and game-changing in his return from injury. The Knicks continue to prove that their backcourt depth outweighs the capabilities of the frontcourt. Alvarado's resurgence could be exactly what New York needs to make a move for a more complete roster.