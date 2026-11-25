The New York Knicks’ offense is riding the struggle bus whenever Karl-Anthony Towns is catching a breather. This, naturally, has thrust Jalen Brunson and some of his early-season struggles under the spotlight. He is, after all, the person spearheading those lineups without KAT.

Don’t go blaming the reigning Finals MVP just yet, though. He is not the issue. Roster construction is the problem.

More specifically, Andre Drummond and Josh Hart are the problem.

The Knicks offense without KAT is nauseating

New York is scoring 1.12 points per possession whenever Brunson plays without Towns. That is the rough equivalent of having the New Orleans Pelicans’ offense. This is to say, it’s decidedly not good. And it’s a stark drop-off from the 1.17 points per possession the Knicks post with both JB and KAT.

The issue becomes even more pronounced in the half-court. New York is notching under 0.87 points per play during Brunson’s no-KAT stretches. That’s tantamount to having the league’s 29th-ranked half-court attack, and it’s once again a far cry from the 0.98 points per play the team averages with both stars.

Blame will be placed on Brunson’s shoulders. Mike Brown is no longer trying to steal minutes with both his stars on the bench. Brunson has played close to 75 percent of the possessions the Knicks as a team have racked up without Towns.

The captain no doubt shares culpability. That’s how superstardom works. And it’s not like he’s been the most efficient version of himself. Still, it’s hard to hang it all on him when this is a new issue.

Last year, the Knicks offense scored nearly 1.24 points per possession during JB’s solo-star reps. That would have equated to the NBA’s most efficient mark. Even if you account for Brunson’s early-season noise, his individual twists and turns don’t come close to telling the whole story.

Andre Drummond is making life harder on Jalen Brunson

Enter the arrival of Andre Drummond.

Brunson is tasked with navigating the Drummond integration more than anyone else. Of the 221 minutes JB has logged without Towns, over 80 percent of them have come alongside Mitchell Robinson’s replacement.

This transition puts a unique strain on Brunson, and the offense at large. Drummond is a downgrade from Robinon as a screener and finisher, and his penchant for attempting to score after grabbing an offensive board is actively damaging the team’s efficiency.

Throw in the Knicks’ reluctance to let the 33-year-old fire away from deep, and Brunson is working with much less space. He can’t count on good separation out of screens. He can’t count on a reliable roll-man threat. He can’t even count on Drummond getting out of the lane when he’s driving.

If you are looking for why Brunson’s on-ball efficiency has cratered this season, there it is in a nutshell. He is shooting 38.8 percent on twos with Drummond on the floor—nearly a 10-point nosedive from the 48.2 percent clip inside the arc he posts without him.

But wait! That’s not all.

This is also a Josh Hart problem for the Knicks

Close to half of Brunson’s minutes without KAT have come beside both Drummond and Hart. In case you haven’t noticed, the latter’s own offense has cratered. He is shooting under 28 percent from three and south of 44 percent on twos.

Hart’s struggles are even worse in these no-KAT minutes. He is shooting just 40 percent on twos, and under 17 percent on threes. Good luck to Brunson or anyone else maneuvering inside the arc when defenses are patently unbothered by at least two of the other four players on the court.

JB’s shot distribution within these pockets says it all. Just 11.9 percent of his looks are coming at the rim. That pales in comparison to the 16.3 percent he’s posting overall, not to mention the 19.1 percent rim rate he has alongside Towns. He is also shooting just 30 percent on short mid-range jumpers during the Drummond-Hart minutes. That clip surges to 47.4 percent without either of them.

The Knicks have (barely) managed to win these minutes anyway, a narrow margin of victory that’s owed to their defensive performance. (Of which Brunson is an active participant, by the way.) But the offense’s implosion isn’t only a sign of KAT’s value. Nor does it prove that Brunson is suddenly ill-equipped to float one-star units.

More than anything else, this is about the talent New York deploys around JB when he’s going it alone. And until or unless the Knicks upgrade their backup-big rotation or bring in another wing to offset Hart’s up-and-down play, little is going to change.

Hart will invariably make more shots, but defenses won’t guard him much differently. And Drummond certainly isn’t going to reinvent himself. For the time being, that leaves Brunson to play through the muck—more than he’s ever needed to before.