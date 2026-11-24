Andre Drummond has continued his historically dominant rebounding efforts here in his first season with the New York Knicks. He's excitingly well on his way to achieving his personal goal of surpassing Bulls legend Dennis Rodman on the league's all-time rebounds list by the end of 2026-27.

Unfortunately for New York, outside of his efforts on the glass, Drummond has proven to be somewhat of a net negative for the club, leaving much to be desired on both the scoring and defensive fronts, specifically.

To put his lackluster impact on the Knicks into perspective, through 17 games played this year, the team places in the 20 percentile in points per 100 possessions (109.7) and just the 48 percentile in point differential (minus-0.9) with the veteran on the floor.

Because of this lackluster level of production, Leon Rose and company could find themselves being forced to look to the trade market between now and February's deadline to bring on some extra center reinforcements to make up for Drummond's limitations, and, in doing so, Miles McBride could prove to be the most likely asset to be sent outbound in a hypothetical transaction.

Miles McBride arguably the best trade chip Knicks have on roster

Dating back to the early stages of this past summer, McBride was widely regarded as the Knicks' most valuable and tradable asset on the roster.

Even as recent as the preseason, the wing was being monitored by rival clubs as "a likely trade candidate."

Considering three-and-D skill set, along with championship experience and an easily absorbable expiring contract, it's safe to say the allure of acquiring McBride's services is still very much alive.

Despite his proven track record of aiding in winning ways as a 20-plus minutes per game role player on a championship-winning squad, the fact of the matter is the Knicks currently have a plethora of talents who, more or less, provide the same kind of contributions he can in the backcourt rotation.

From Landry Shamet and Jose Alvarado to Tyler Kolek, New York has plenty of options to choose from in the guard pecking order.

What they don't seem to have an abundance of is reliable centers behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

This unfortunate truth could serve as a driving force in New York's decision-making as we get closer to the trade deadline, and, should they ultimately opt to take a swing on a big man, the idea of shipping out McBride, a player who's almost certainly going to depart the Big Apple in next summer's free agency anyway, to make such a move happen looks all the more logical.