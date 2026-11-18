Andre Drummond finds himself producing at ridiculous rates in the rebounding department here in his debut season with the New York Knicks.

Through 14 games played, the veteran big man is leading the league in rebounds per 100 possessions with 28.5 and has the Knicks placing in the 99 percentile in offensive rebound percentage when he's on the floor.

He's been so astounding on the glass, in fact, that he just took the top spot in all-time defensive rebound percentage for a season among centers with his ridiculous 40.8 mark.

What's perhaps most ridiculous about this feat is the fact that he just so happened to pass his 2022-23 self on said list, as his 40.2 percent mark registered during his days with the Chicago Bulls now falls to second.

Andre Drummond isn't only Knicks big having historic rebounding season

Excitingly enough, Drummond isn't the only Knicks big to be dominating the glass at a truly historic rate this year.

Karl-Anthony Towns is amid easily the most productive rebounding season of his career, as he's pulling down a league-leading 14.1 per game.

His 35.5 defensive rebound percentage on the year is currently tied with Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic for the 10-best of all time among centers.

With this, Towns only trails the likes of Hassan Whiteside, Rudy Gobert, Deandre Jordan, and the five-timer himself in Drummond.

Andre Drummond just passed Knicks legend in total rebounds

Coming into the season, Drummond was quite vocal about his personal desire to rise in the ranks in the all-time rebounding talents conversation, specifically noting that he's aiming to usurp the legendary Dennis Rodman at 24 on the career boards list.

Just last week, he took a major step toward finally making this dream of his become a reality.

During New York's 112-108 win over the Raptors this past Sunday, Drummond's three rebounds in seven minutes of action officially thrust him ahead of arguable Knicks GOAT Patrick Ewing on the all-time rebounds list to claim the 26 overall slot all for himself.

Now, with one extra game under his belt, the 33-year-old boasts a total of 11,618, 283 behind the 25-ranked Kevin Williams and 337 shy of officially passing Rodman's mark of 11,954.

Considering where he's already at this season, coupled with the fact that he has averaged 976 rebounds per season during the 14 seasons coming into 2026-27, it seems that, barring an unforeseen turn of events, Drummond is well on his way toward surpassing the Bulls legend here in his first go-around with the Knicks.