Andre Drummond has a clear goal for debut Knicks season (and it's not a championship)

As a collective, the New York Knicks will be looking to become the first back-to-back champion in nearly a decade during the upcoming 2026-27 season.

As an individual, however, Andre Drummond is looking to further cement his place in the conversation of the most productive rebounders of all time.

That's what he publicly seems to be projecting, at least, as the recently signed center suggested to members of the media following Thursday's preseason bout against the Wizards that surpassing Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman in the total rebounds department is on his to-do list.

As things currently stand, Drummond ranks 27 in NBA history with a whopping 11,513 boards, 441 shy of the 24 ranked Rodman. Interestingly enough, he's also stationed right behind Knicks legend Patrick Ewing, who sits at 26 with 11, 607 rebounds.

Considering he averages 976 total rebounds per season in his career, and just wrapped up 2025-26 with 532 boards while playing under 20 minutes a night, it's safe to say that, barring injuries, he'll end up surpassing both legends this coming campaign.

Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns now eying in-season extension

While Drummond may have his sights set on surpassing other NBA legends in the all-time rebounding department this season, fellow Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns is eyeing something else -- a new deal.

Unfortunately, such a signing will have to wait until the regular season is underway.

After several months of far-apart extension talks, it was reported on Friday morning that New York has elected to table negotiations for the time being.

This news comes after recently surfaced rumblings highlighted that Towns and the Knicks found themselves in a $70-plus million standoff over salary demands.

The big man is coming off his sixth All-Star campaign and easily the best postseason of his pro career, where he posted a stellar 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.6 stocks per game on 55.1 percent shooting from the floor and 45.6 percent shooting from deep while serving as New York's offensive orchestrator and helping guide the Knicks to their first championship in 53 years.

Unfortunately for him, despite feeling as if he had nothing left to prove in terms of his long-term value to the organization, it seems Towns is set to head into this upcoming title defense tour with no future security locked in.

For the Knicks' sake, hopefully this decision to halt negotiations doesn't eventually come back to bite them.