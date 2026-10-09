Knicks embrace uncomfortable need for caution by tabling KAT's extension talks

Karl-Anthony Towns has made it public knowledge that he isn't happy with the New York Knicks' extension offer of four years and $200 million. The Knicks are doing what they can to adequately navigate the second apron and ensure that one title isn't their only title.

With an apparently significant gap between Towns' asking price and the cost New York is wiling to incur, Shams Charania of ESPN is reporting that the organization will table extension talks until deeper into the season.

"The New York Knicks are tabling all contract extension talks, per team spokesperson: 'As an organization, our entire focus is on preparing for the upcoming season and delivering another year for our fans to be proud of. As a result, we will not be negotiating contract extensions until later in the season and will remain solely focused on preparing for the start of the season.'"

Though this may be a frustrating development for those who wanted Towns to sign a contract extension, it may actually be a necessary evil.

Knicks decide to table extension talks "until later in the season"

Towns is coming off of the best postseason of his career and, by far, the best defensive season he's put forth. He bought in under head coach Mike Brown, committed to thriving as both a rim protector and a force in space, and ultimately anchored New York's iconic championship run.

As such, the most obvious decision would be to pay Towns what's necessary to keep him with the Knicks and give the current core a chance to win another championship in peace.

The situation just isn't quite as simple as one would like it to be. For one, New York already has four salaries exceeding $33 million per year and a fifth, Hart's, at a little under $21 million. OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson will also be extension-eligible next year and both could get significant raises.

With this in mind, shelling out upward of $50 million—an annual salary Towns publicly called insufficient—isn't just as simple as comparing talent to cost.

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It's also worth noting that it took 11 seasons for Towns to lock in on the defensive end of the floor and change the narrative about him. He should be rewarded for making a change later than most are willing or able, but he's also fairly deep into his career and thus faces two pertinent questions.

One is simple: How much longer can Towns, who will turn 31 in November, realistically play at a $50-plus million per year level? The other is more complex: Can he sustain this rather sudden improvement?

It's easy to be excited by what Towns has become, but one season doesn't necessarily erase a decade of bad habits. If he backslides and ends up in the same mentality that prevented him from turning offensive juggernaut status into MVP consideration, then will he still be worth the sustained cap hit on a roster that has so many big contracts already?

Keep in mind: New York no longer has Mitchell Robinson on the roster to take pressure off of Towns on the defensive end of the floor. It also lacks the financial resources to replace him in the immediate future.

None of this is meant to suggest that Towns isn't worth a hefty investment. It's simply a matter of the Knicks buying time and giving the big man a chance to go out and prove that his defensive brilliance in 2025-26 will translate to the rest of his career as he gets deeper into his 30s.

Considering he'll turn 32 just a month into the first season on his extension, it's necessary homework to do, no matter how uncomfortable the conversation may be.