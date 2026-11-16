Andre Drummond leapfrogs Patrick Ewing en route to ultimate rebounding goal

Andre Drummond may only be 13 games into his career with the New York Knicks, but he's already found himself surpassing one of the franchise's most legendary figures with his impressive on-court production.

During Sunday's face-off against division rival, the Toronto Raptors, the veteran pivot officially surpassed Hall of Famer and arguable Knicks GOAT Patrick Ewing on the league's all-time rebounds list.

Coming into his debut campaign at MSG, Drummond ranked comfortably at 27 in the all-time rebound ranks with a whopping 11,513 boards under his belt. Right in front of him was Ewing at 26 with 11,607.

Now, after New York's latest showdown against Toronto, Drummond has officially leapfrogged Pat, which, in an of itself, is a major accomplishment.

However, for the hungry Drummond, it merely brings him one step closer to achieving his ultimate individual goal for the 2026-27 season.

Knicks center has had his eyes set on passing Dennis Rodman

Dating back to the preseason, Drummond has been quite vocal about what is one of, if not the main individual goals he has set for himself for this year's campaign -- usurping Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman on the NBA's all-time rebounds list.

When this mission was set for himself, Drummond was 441 shy of Rodman's 11,954 career boards, which, currently, ranks 24 in league history.

Given the fact that he had averaged 976 rebounds per season during the 14 seasons leading into his debut with the Knicks, and was coming off a 2025-26 campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers where he pulled down 532 rebounds while logging under 20 minutes a night, it seemed like a rather safe bet that he'd be able to pass the Chicago Bulls legend come year's end.

Now, roughly a month into his tenure in New York, he's already hovering around the century mark in the boards department and, following Sunday's performance, is just two slots on the all-time list away from tying Rodman.

At this rate, it seems all but guarenteed that the 24 rank is Drummond's for the taking.

Andre Drummond can't be stopped on the glass in first Knicks season

Andre Drummond has been a man on a mission with his rebounding prowess all throughout this season.

As things currently stand, he ranks first per 100 possessions in offensive (10.4) and defensive (18.6) rebounds and first in rebound percentage (24.6) per game.

Needless to say, this has not only benefited him from an all-time perspective, but has also aided in the Knicks' efforts on the glass, as they rank third in the league in rebounds per game (47.7) and first among all teams in rebound percentage (54.4).

With him on the floor, the Knicks also rank in the 91 percentile in defensive rebound percentage and the 99 percentile in offensive rebound percentage.

With every passing game, Drummond's proving all the hype around how he was an ideal Mitchell Robinson replacement was completely right... At least, when it comes to his production on the boards.