The New York Knicks endured a relatively slow start to the year, but since then, they’ve been back to normal. Some guys haven’t been playing up to par, but Karl-Anthony Towns has been unbelievable all season. He’s one of the best players on the planet, and although it’s very early in the year, he’s already making a case for an All-NBA First Team selection.

Towns has been doing a bit of everything for the Knicks this year, and they’ve needed it. They’ve needed the scoring. They’ve needed the rebounding. They’ve needed the playmaking. New York’s offense would be nowhere close to what it is now if not for Towns. This may genuinely be the best year of his career so far.

If he keeps this up for the whole season, there will be a real case for him to be named to the All-NBA First Team – a feat he has never achieved in his career.

Karl-Anthony Towns is slowly building his First Team All-NBA case

Towns has had better scoring seasons. Better seasons in terms of raw assist numbers. More efficient seasons, even. But has he ever impacted winning as much as he has this year? That’s a legitimate question.

During the playoffs last year, Towns was used as a consistent playmaking hub for the Knicks. It was a huge focal point for their offense and a big reason behind their success.

This season, the Knicks are tapping into that skill even more. His 4.0 assists per game are the most he’s ever averaged in a Knicks uniform. Plus, the rebounding numbers have been insane.

Towns is pulling down 13.9 rebounds per contest this year. He’s leading the league in rebounding so far while putting up career-high numbers on the glass. The defense has been there, too.

Just take a look at Towns’ recent performance in the Knicks’ win over the Indiana Pacers. He put up 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks while shooting 9-of-14 from the field, 4-of-4 from deep range, and 8-of-12 from the free-throw line.

All-NBA teams are positionless now. In a way, that both strengthens and weakens Towns' chances at earning a spot on First Team. It helps because he doesn't have to worry about Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama as directly.

However, it also means Towns will have to compete with every single player in the league for just five spots. Players will have to reach the 65-game minimum, but still, there's plenty of competition.

If you only look at the counting stats, Towns’ First-Team All-NBA case may not be there. You have Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Cade Cunningham, and Giannis Antetokounmpo all making their cases known. Among others, obviously.

But when the dust settles and you look at his overall impact, Towns is right on par with those guys. His two-way impact has been incredible, and New York is going to be one of the best teams in the league.

Towns is far from a lock for First Team. In all honesty, he probably has an outside chance. But the impact on winning is there. And Knicks fans know just how important Towns is to their team this year.