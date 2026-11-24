Karl-Anthony Towns running even more the New York Knicks’ offense is not just a development that has elevated his superstar profile or merely given the team new wrinkles to implement. It is a shift that has spared the reigning champs from a roadblock many other contenders are facing: the absence of enough players who can initiate offense and score at a high level.

The Athletic’s Esfandiar Baraheni, Dave DuFour and Law Murray recently talked about what they believe to be a point guard “epidemic” sweeping the NBA. The crux of their discussion focused on the number of title hopefuls who seem desperate for ball-handling, and someone who can get two feet in the paint while remaining a viable scoring threat.

Though the Knicks have Jalen Brunson to check that box, employing as many of these players as possible without torpedoing defense or spacing is the dream. That is why people were so fascinated by the Oklahoma City Thunder before injuries ripped through their roster. It’s why so many picked the San Antonio Spurs to beat New York in the NBA Finals.

Most recently, it’s also why a team like the Minnesota Timberwolves has remained afloat and actually increased its championship appeal despite missing Anthony Edwards.

Capable depth is a hallmark of the Knicks’ roster. They have seven starting-caliber players when factoring in Landry Shamet and Miles McBride. But they would be experiencing the same existential crisis plaguing so many other contenders if not for KAT.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ passing is only part of the equation

Many will point out that the Knicks used Towns as a hub before this season, and even prior to their championship run. While that’s not inaccurate, the frequency with which they are tapping into his passing is reaching new heights.

KAT’s four assists per game are his highest since 2022-23. More telltale, he hasn’t averaged so many touches per 75 possessions since 2020-21, according to BBall Index. And he’s currently posting the second-longest average touch time of his career.

Now, Towns’ passing doesn’t mirror that of a point guard. He does most of his damage from the high post, often operating at a standstill. His “initiation” is predicated on body movement around him.

That’s not meant to be pejorative. Only a handful of bigs can match his vision and timing. More critically, though, he alleviates two concerns at once.

Not all talented passers are scorers. And not all talented scorers are passers. Towns is both. It goes beyond his spacing, too.

Defenses get ripped apart by the mere threat of his shooting, but he’s unguardable because he can put the ball on the deck, and get two feet in the paint. While he’s not driving as often per game, this speaks to his added playmaking usage. When he does get downhill, he remains among the most efficient scorers.

Towns is currently shooting 67.4 percent out of drives. Among 117 players who have finished at least as many of these plays as him, nobody is hitting shots at a more efficient clip. Better still, he’s drawing fouls on 25 percent of his downhill assaults—by far and away the highest mark among the same pool of 100-plus players.

Other contenders aren’t as lucky as the Knicks

The three-layered threat Towns gives the Knicks as a passer, driver and scorer cannot be overstated. He may not have the same wiggle as the typical secondary on-ball star, but he doesn’t need it.

New York now knows it doesn’t need someone else like that, either. This wasn’t always clear. They scoured the market for another ball-handler at last year’s trade deadline, and wound up with Jose Alvarado.

Sure, it’s nice to hat-tip OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart in moments like this. We have seen enough from all three, though, to know they don’t satisfy enough of the requirements. Tyler Kolek is the closest anyone else on the roster comes to meeting the criteria, and he’s not nearly aggressive or effective enough as a scorer.

Think about where this would leave the Knicks if not for the version of Towns they’ve unlocked over the past year or so. They certainly wouldn’t have put an end to their 53-year title drought. And assuming they didn’t already make changes to the roster, they’d be in the company of so many others.

Look at the Houston Rockets, who need another initiator despite having Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün and Fred VanVleet. The Detroit Pistons are turning Ausar Thompson into their secondary ball-handler, but continue running into issues with his scoring limitations. The Denver Nuggets are desperate for anyone who can pass, dribble and shoot beyond Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.

This list goes on. And on. And it includes the Boston Celtics. The Cleveland Cavaliers were so worried about this issue last season that, as Baraheni noted, they flipped Darius Garland for the decade-or-so older James Harden.

The Knicks could be in the same boat as so many of their peers. But they’re not.

Karl-Anthony Towns has made sure of it.