After serving in several roles on the New York Knicks' way to winning the 2026 NBA Championship, Karl-Anthony Towns didn't get the contract extension he was looking for in the subsequent offseason. Whether it was always destined to happen, or it's occurring in part because of the extra motivation stemming from that lack of long-term security, the center has come out guns blazing to start the 2026-27 regular season.

The Knicks are 9-6 to begin their title defense after Thursday night's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns leads the NBA in rebounds, averaging 14.0, on top of 21.2 points and 3.9 assists. He had 17 points and eight rebounds in just the first half of that game against Minnesota, eventually finishing the game with his 15th straight double-double to start the season.

As a team, New York had the sixth-best defensive rating in the league before tipping off with the Timberwolves. That's a testament to both Brown's defensive system and leadership, as much as fans have worried about a championship hangover, and Towns' defensive playmaking as its anchor, especially given the team is without Mitchell Robinson for the first time in eight years.

Knick fans have no reason to hope for any other outcome besides their All-NBA center getting the plentiful payday he earned helping their beloved Knicks end their championship drought. But the early returns on the organization's decision to challenge the center to prove his worth on the court — directly or not — have been immense. As long as Towns keeps this level of play up, Jalen Brunson simply isn't the only top-10 NBA player on the Knicks' roster. The big man in the Big Apple belongs on that list, too.

Karl-Anthony Towns is helping unlock new offense for Jalen Brunson, too

Jalen Brunson, the Knicks' Captain and the NBA's reigning Finals MVP, is averaging 26.6 points per game after that Timberwolves matchup. Despite the rush by fans (and satirical YouTube pages) to declare the point guard washed as a result of the league's totally-permanent crackdown on flopping, that's over half a point per game more than the lefty averaged in either of the last two regular seasons.

The best players in the league help their teams win with incredible individual feats, but also make their teammates better as part of their efforts. Brunson's scoring and Towns' shooting take attention away from the other Knicks on the floor.

Neither player is a traditional floor general, but both consistently make the right decision with the ball in their hands. That makes them great playmakers. And the big man has been ensuring his touches are worthwhile from a scoring standpoint, making 67.3% of his shots around the rim and 38.7% of his 3-point attempts through 15 games.

Before Brunson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the best player on the NBA's reigning champions. Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokić, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James led the title winners that came before the Oklahoma City Thunder. The longevity of James and Curry leaves them among the league's best players to this day, but not more so than the "next generation."

Speaking of that next generation, superstars like Luka Dončić, Victor Wembanyama, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Haliburton, and Anthony Edwards are widely considered as being capable of serving as a champion's "1A superstar." Kawhi Leonard proved last season that, when he's healthy, he belongs in that group, too. It'd be reasonable to rank all of those potential Batmen ahead of even the best Robins.

After them, though, come Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Scottie Barnes, and plenty of other players less accomplished than Towns. Kevin Durant is still among the league's elite talent, as well. He, however, cannot do what he does on offense while anchoring a top defense. That's Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns is a top-10 player if he keeps this up on both ends

Gilgeous-Alexander, Brunson, Jokić, Antetokounmpo, Dončić, Wembanyama, and Cunningham are seven players safely better than Towns. Haliburton looked great after returning from injury, but is unfortunately already back to spending games on the sideline.

Edwards and Maxey both look great alongside their new, high-profile teammates in LaMelo Ball and James. Neither can anchor a defense like Towns, forget a great one, but could both emerge this season as championship-level leaders. Even if both rank above Towns, that still leaves one last spot in the top 10 for the 7-foot New Jerseyan from the University of Kentucky.

Towns is going to get his money if he keeps playing like this. So far in 2026-27, he's been the second best center after Wembanyama. It's certainly a small sample size, but he's been deserving of the All-NBA 1st Team.

He's efficient; his 65.4% true shooting through 15 games is in the 88th percentile of all NBA players. He anchored the NBA's best playoff defense across four series this spring. And he's keeping it up, helping the Knicks keep the Timberwolves under 100 points despite a wild ending. He's certainly a winner; Towns has played in the Conference Finals in each of the last three seasons.

Most importantly, though, he might just help the Knicks repeat as champions. That would be the perfect finish to what's shaping up as the best season of Towns' career.