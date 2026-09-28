Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart reveal hidden cost of Knicks' second apron policy

The New York Knicks are one of 29 NBA teams currently under the salary cap's second apron. The penalties associated with surpassing the budgetary limit have clearly been successful in motivating team governors to control their spending and maintain parity across the league.

Partially as a result, the league has had eight different champions over the last eight seasons. The most recent, James Dolan and Leon Rose's Knicks, are set to enter their campaign to defend their title without new deals for either of their two extension-eligible starters (or reserve guard Miles McBride). That's directly tied to Dolan's declaration four days after the team's Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs that it'd be "basketball suicide" to exceed that limit.

Neither Karl-Anthony Towns nor Josh Hart would have been able to participate in media day on Monday without a contract tying them to the Knicks at least through this season. Both, however, are able and willing to sign new contracts with the organization now. Towns and Hart were each asked about their respective situations at their availabilities on Monday, giving differing answers but making one message clear: even if it's not imminent, their contract negotiations will eventually affect them mentally as the Knicks look to repeat as NBA Champions.

Towns, Hart open up about human side of contract extension talks

Both Towns and Hart were integral to New York's championship run, even if team Captain Jalen Brunson likes to joke otherwise with regard to his fellow Villanova product.

Hart, per Newsday's Steve Popper, wouldn't say that his lack of a contract extension is having any real negative impact — nor will it, at least to start the season. The 30-year-old did, however, draw a line in the proverbial sand. He highlighted February as a harder deadline for his representation and New York's front office to meet somewhere in the middle, citing the ability of ongoing negotiations to wear down on players "on a human level."

"If some of these things aren't finished by February, it might be a different situation," the typically-indefatigable Swiss Army knife established.

Towns, who can opt out after this season, made clear that his lack of a contract extension is already changing his day-to-day reality. The All-NBA big man was asked if he'd be comfortable letting negotiations continue into the 2026-27 regular season. His answer gave fans a direct view behind the scenes of these negotiations.

“I think in this situation there’s no comfortability to be had,” the center told reporters in Tarrytown, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

The center isn't entirely without job security; he and the Knicks still have time to get a deal done. If they don't, he has a 61-million-dollar player option for the 2027-28 campaign to leverage. The big man clearly wants long-term security, though, and it's hard to blame him after his postseason performance helped end New York's championship drought.

In an NBA where proven superstars like Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson are sacrificing supermax contracts left and right in favor of team-friendlier max deals, though, it makes just as much sense that the Knicks would hope to get a hometown discount from Towns. Time will tell how much money each side is willing to concede, but signs remain largely positive that they'll figure something out.