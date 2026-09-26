Knicks should not fear a Karl-Anthony Towns-sized cloud over training camp

The New York Knicks spent the month of June earning their place, alone, atop the NBA world. The league's reigning champions play home games at Madison Square Garden. The most recently-awarded Finals MVP goes by the name of Jalen Brunson — the free agent point guard who chose to take this challenge head-on and wound up delivering in every way possible.

Next season, Leon Rose's core will be hoping to lead the NBA's first successful title defense in nine years. Their entire starting lineup is in the prime of their careers; Brunson and OG Anunoby signed multi-year agreements in the 2024 offseason; Mikal Bridges signed a long-term contract extension last summer.

Karl-Anthony Towns' lack of a new deal, however, was underscored by ESPN's recent report positing that extension talks with the Knicks have "stagnated" ahead of the 2027 regular season. The outlet purported that there's indubitably going to be a rainy cloud looming over training camp in Tarrytown, sowing doubt ahead of New York's quest to become the first repeat NBA Champions in nine years.

As respectfully as possible to all parties involved, that's the exact kind of messaging that a player — and their camp — would want a well-established reporter to publish; it's also the exact kind of messaging that a confident team would be fine allowing to circulate ahead of a high-stakes title defense. These negotiations seem headed in the right direction. After all, isn't every cloud supposed to have a silver lining?

Knicks seem set to learn apron battles are like packing for a long trip

There are two variables left for Rose's front office to control when it comes to their starting lineup — three, including reserve guard Miles McBride. Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are extension eligible.

It'd be good business for the league's reigning champions to retain the middle-aged core that got them across the finish line as an organization for the first time in 53 years. Part of that involves reaching agreements with both McBride and Hart to keep them in the Big Apple for years to come.

Fitting an entire championship-level core under the NBA's second apron, though, is a lot like packing a suitcase for a lengthy vacation. You'd love to leave room for exciting, new additions. You still wind up at war with the thing, sitting on top of it in a desperate final go at getting it to close. And before you walk out of the door, you're forced to part ways with players you previously deemed untouchable.

That analogy fell apart at the end, but you get the point. And the luggage is just too full, the biggest and most important items ultimately have to take priority. In this case, for the Knicks, that's going to be Towns before it's Hart or McBride.

That makes it tough to lock either one of the versatile guards, for lack of a better term, in for the long-term. Towns, because of the math, is simply going to come first. ESPN says that's going to complicate training camp — even if just to a small degree.

"There's no doubt, people I talk to right now, this is a cloud going into training camp as the Knicks try to repeat as champions, because Karl-Anthony Towns would be going into the final guaranteed year of his deal," Shams Charania reported.

Knicks shouldn't have to worry about getting Towns to stick around

Towns isn't a current free agent, he's simply entering the final year of his contract. And as much as he and the Knicks are both justified in their attempts not to bid against themselves, the center's superstar-level talent is ultimately going to be worth most of the sacrifices that would potentially be necessary to keep him around.

If the Knicks are dead set on staying underneath the second apron, it's easy to imagine the fate of someone like McBride undergoing some unfortunate changes. Mitchell Robinson shipping up to the Boston Celtics made for a painful start to New York's first free agency as NBA Champions. Losing the player that immediately took his place as the team's longest-tenured, most-homegrown talent would sting, too.

Organizationally, though, New York shouldn't have much fear. The team knows they can continue to raise their offer, even if the increased bids for Towns' services come with opportunity cost-related consequences.

They also have the big man's New Jersey heritage working in their favor; KAT found his way back home after nine seasons on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and helped win a title for the team he grew up rooting for.

At the end of the day, the lever that matters most is governor James Dolan's ability to surpass the second apron. If he refuses to pull it, the Knicks may have to make a brutal decision — or set of decisions — with regard to their players that have spent the most time in orange and blue.