Karl-Anthony Towns reminds Knicks both sides have leverage in extension talks

The New York Knicks' first NBA free agency as league champions was a mixed bag. The team extended Jose Alvarado, Landry Shamet, Mohamed Diawara, and Jordan Clarkson. But New York also lost their longest-tenured player — the beloved Mitchell Robinson — to the Boston Celtics, of all teams.

James Dolan put on fans' radars just four days after the Knicks' 2026 NBA Finals victory that his organization would likely not surpass the salary cap's second apron this offseason. That seems to have made it extra tough for the team to find common ground with their newly longest-tenured player in Miles McBride, who's entering the final year of his contract.

The same goes for starters Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns. Both players are technically signed for the 2027-28 campaign, but the Knicks control Hart's fate that season — Towns has a player option. Recent reports indicated that Hart and Towns, both extension-eligible and in search of new deals, will start the 2026-27 season without new contracts. And at Monday's media day, the superstar center spoke bluntly about how that's going to affect him.

KAT also, however, issued a reminder of his lifelong personal Knicks history. It's one of many reasons why fans love him — and the exact reason they should remain confident a deal gets done. Whether it was the center's intention, or not, it was a gentle reminder to all parties involved (including fans) that this particular stalemate isn't the "end" of anything, but rather a bump in the proverbial road.

Towns affirms New York is exactly where he wants to play

On Sunday, Towns posted a picture on his Instagram story of his reaction to news he received two years prior: he had been traded to the Knicks. While the center was heartbroken to be leaving Minnesota, the only NBA city he had ever called home, it was ultimately the bittersweet cost of a true homecoming in the tri-state area.

Towns referenced those ties when asked by reporters about his contract status in Tarrytown.

"I've made it known I want to play here. Been a fan since I was a kid. I'd like to get it done," Towns said at Monday's media day — according to Vince Goodwill.

The center spent the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs showcasing his superstar potential against a major mismatch in the Atlanta Hawks. He spent the rest of the postseason shining in that same role, albeit in different ways, until he outmatched the league's promised prince in Victor Wembanyama.

Knicks have time before needing to make any tough sacrifices

Those performances were massive credits to the legacies of both Towns and head coach Mike Brown, who turned things around in just his first season in New York. Leon Rose's front office knows well that Jimmys and Joes matter more than X's and O's, though, and should be willing to pay up to keep Towns in the Big Apple.

If Dolan won't budge on the second apron, it's hard to imagine Towns, Hart, and McBride all getting the exact deals they're looking for. While all three deserve significant raises, the Knicks ultimately control Hart's fate through 2028 — whether he likes the rate, or not.

How much Towns gets paid, and whether or not McBride is long for this team, though, still seem to be up in the air.