The Knicks are picking the wrong time to settle their score with the NBA

New York Knicks Governor James Dolan put a damper on celebrations of the 2026 NBA Championship by announcing on WFAN's The Carton Show that his team would not ever surpass the second apron of the league's salary cap.

The comments left fans without much hope that the Knicks could retain the entirety of their Championship-winning core. This was strange, given the group's incredible success at the highest level just weeks before.

Dolan has footed plenty of bills to help build his Knicks into a winner, including the head coach's salary he's currently paying both Tom Thibodeau and Mike Brown. He's also been the only dissenting voter on several changes of governorship or WNBA expansions. And he has real problems with the NBA, over what he's described as a lack of transparency from the league, regarding their spending.

Room might need to be left for Dolan's refusal to surpass the second apron, and pay the exorbitant tax penalties that come along with it, to be a staunch rebellion against the vast fees he's paid up the chain over the last several seasons. It might truly have nothing to do with Mitchell Robinson's game, or Leon Rose's front office, at all.

Is the Knicks' refusal to surpass the second apron just NBA payback?

In May 2024, Dolan sent a four-paragraph letter to the NBA's board of governors regarding his distaste for their plans to expand the WNBA to Toronto. Less than one year later, The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov described the note as "a terse manifesto of his list of grievances with the league."

Dolan asked the NBA for increased transparency regarding their annual budgets. Specifically, the governor was interested in having more information on how the league allocates the funds they receive, from governors like Dolan himself, through the league's revenue-sharing program.

In a letter sent to the NBA’s Board of Governors and obtained by ESPN, Knicks owner James Dolan continues to take issue with the league office and tells teams that he’ll vote no on the league’s proposed operating budget for 2024-2025 and the election of a new BOG chair. Dolan… pic.twitter.com/DJvuLS7Mdh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2024

Because the Knicks reside in one of the country's largest markets, they're responsible (along with the Golden State Warriors, both teams in Los Angeles, and other big hitters) for helping cover the league's smaller teams.

Dolan has long disliked these policies, with one former NBA governor going as far as to tell The Athletic that he has always "hated" them. It makes plenty of sense, given television revenue is NBA teams' largest source of revenue. The Knicks' governor, though, always has to share his slice of pie.

The governor has directly cited the NBA's shift towards the NFL's television model – one that hurts local channels like MSG Networks – as his true gripe with Commissioner Adam Silver's management of the league's television partnerships.

If the Knicks' governor won't surpass the second apron because of the amount of money he already sends the NBA, it's a uniquely interesting set of circumstances. Unfortunately for fans, though, they'd ultimately be the ones losing out most.

The Championship drought is over after 53 long years, and everything about New York's roster screams that they can be the first team to win eight consecutive playoff series in just as many seasons.

If their governor's hesitation to surpass the second apron is connected to his gripes with league brass, though? The Knicks' diehard fans simply need him to find another way to get that across.