Knicks' Championship parade hit every note with perfect end to 53-year drought

The New York Knicks hadn't given fans a reason to have a parade in over 50 years. Both parties acted like it two Thursdays ago, when the Canyon of Heroes was home to over two million New Yorkers celebrating their Knicks' victory along with the organization.

The conditions that morning tested fans' patience. Many were turned away after "failing" to arrive sufficiently early, three hours or more before the event's listed start time, for a celebration that was supposed to be for an entire city.

Those that prepared, though, were rewarded with the pay-off they had been waiting for.

Knicks brought New York City together with signature displays of unity

It threatened to rain all morning, with light drizzles breaking out sporadically downtown. That rain, though, never truly came pouring down. And the sun – just like the Knick fans out and about in New York City – came out in full force by the end.

Members of the fanbase aided in each other's quests to climb scaffolding, trucks, and even actual buildings. Children were gladly lifted atop shoulders, so they could develop childhood memories of true greatness. Mayor Zohran Mamdani's speech put an eloquent bow on an emotional morning for more than two million fans, and plenty more around the world.

Even though plenty of viral moments came from some of the less-than-kind interactions that day, there were plenty more that resulted in moments charged by family, community, and love. The Knicks' Championship Parade itself was a celebration of sacrifice, unity, and joy. Fans mostly acted like it.

They celebrated in each of the city's five boroughs, and worldwide in the proverbial "sixth" the team uses to include to out-of-town supporters. It proved just how worthwhile it can be to support a sports team throughout its losing seasons. That morning's celebration of past eras of Knicks basketball, even those that didn't produce many wins, vindicated the nights fans spent wondering if lottery luck might save them.

The Knicks' Championship means their fans can finally stop "fighting"

New Yorkers often tout themselves as the most intelligent fanbase in the NBA. Frankly, it's a fair consolation prize to claim several decades into a Championship drought. The Knick faithful certainly saw their fair share of bad basketball, and likely did have a better idea than any other fanbase of what exactly was going so poorly.

On June 18, though, they were able to stop fighting.

They were the most passionate fanbase in the NBA. It wasn't because they did the best job of arguing why Jalen Brunson was the league's most underrated star, or naming starting small forwards of 19-win squads.

It was because they were the only fanbase with anything to celebrate. After 53 years, they certainly deserved that.