Jose Alvarado can live up to Knicks contract without playing a single minute

New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado opted out of his player option for the 2026-27 season, signing a three-year, $14 million extension to stay with his hometown squad immediately afterwards.

This is a great deal for the NBA Champions, with the Knicks able to hold onto a legitimate part of their title run on a team-friendly deal and Alvarado able to stay home and continue to capitalize off of his rapidly-growing stardom.

The point guard, as a competitor, obviously wants to play. But part of what makes this such a steal for New York is his ability to return value without ever touching the court. It ultimately underscores the Championship-level impact of both Alvarado's leadership and the Knicks' front office's signature tricks.

Alvarado's unique grit makes him an asset on, or off, the court

At last year's trade deadline, the Knicks needed another ball handler. They were also sorely in need of grit. Alvarado checked both of those boxes from day one on the roster, bringing what proved to be his signature blend of infectious energy and tenacity.

He even saw head coach Mike Brown deem him "irreplaceable" just weeks after the deal, because of both his speed as a ball handler and impact off of the court on locker rooms and huddles.

Even after he was pulled from the rotation late in the regular season and to begin the playoffs, Alvarado helped the team stick together. While some of his more wily turnovers were sufficient cause for Brown to pull the plug on his nightly involvement, his stay-ready mentality and refusal to co-sign anything close to complacency kept his perspective relevant.

Brown often had assistant coaches, like offensive coordinator Chris Jent or defensive coordinator Brendan O'Connor, lead at least a portion of the team huddles in timeouts. Throughout the team's playoff run, though, there was at least one instance of Alvarado stepping up to address the team in that situation.

Knicks always have an assistant address the team to start timeouts, before Mike Brown makes his way over



After talking briefly with Jalen Brunson, Jose Alvarado ran over to Brown. Not sure what was said.



But then, Alvarado himself went to briefly lead the huddle: pic.twitter.com/SwyMFKlRkU — Kris Pursiainen (@krispursiainen) May 22, 2026

That carried into the postseason, when Brown eventually relied on him to inject fight into the team's approach. Alvarado succeeded, going as far as to help the team survive terrifying stretch when Jalen Brunson was in the locker room in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Brooklynite's impact on the Knicks' Championship-level cohesion was never more apparent, though, than at the end of Game 4. New York's historic 29-point comeback wouldn't have happened without the change of pace Alvarado gave Brown, Brunson, and the Knicks' offense.

The San Antonio Spurs were unequivocally led by Victor Wembanyama's two-way impact. The hounding defense they got all season from their plethora of talented guards, though, was crucial to their Western Conference Championship. And it was giving Brunson problems, until Brown put Alvarado in a position to help.

Alvarado serving as Brunson's release valve amid the more aggressive coverages from San Antonio's guards – and thriving with the on-ball opportunities he got as a result – helped the Knicks win an NBA Championship.

It might also have been the pivot that left the Spurs feeling like they had to guard Brunson one-on-one, even throughout the course of his 45-point Game 5 masterclass. Either way, so long as things continue to go according to Leon Rose and William Wesley's plans, the two guards will be teammates for years to come.