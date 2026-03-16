Jose Alvarado embodies everything New York is about in Daily Knicks interview

As the result of a months-long search for an additional ball handler, the New York Knicks traded for Jose Alvarado on the day of the 2026 NBA trade deadline. It was a homecoming for the 27-year-old, who told Daily Knicks in an exclusive interview that playing for New York was a "dream come true."

There was only one problem with the point guard's story: it was false.

Alvarado, listed at six feet tall and 179 lbs, went undrafted in 2021. He wouldn't say that he wasn't supposed to make it to the NBA, but roughly estimated himself as having "a 1% chance" of establishing a professional playing career. He wasn't going to be picky about his landing spot.

"It’s easy to say, ‘I dreamed of this, I dreamed of this,’" Alvarado clarified to Daily Knicks. "I think I’m more honest. I dreamed, but I couldn’t ever say I dreamed to play on the Knicks. It’s a dream come true, but it’s nothing I dreamed about. I didn’t think it was possible, if that makes sense. In a million years, I would’ve never- if you’d’ve been like, ‘Jose, in about 10-12 years, you’re going to be on the New York Knicks.’ I would’ve looked at you crazy."

Alvarado on quickly learning the highs and lows of this Knicks season

Alvarado credits both his focus and unique perspective to his parents, saying they "did a good job" of teaching him to dream big while staying grounded. The ability to stay even-keeled is integral to the management of an 82-game regular season schedule, especially when a player switches teams in the midst of that grind.

The feisty Brooklynite's trade-deadline move did not require any tours of an unfamiliar city. It did, however, involve a major reality shift. Going from the now 22-46 Pelicans to a third-place Knicks squad meant inheriting more than New York's jersey colors or rivalries: the championship expectations weighing on their roster would now extend to Alvarado, too.

That spotlight doesn't just amplify players' highlights; it can make struggles just as loud. But Alvarado's perspective, and persistence, might make him the perfect match. After scoring 42 points in his first three games with the Knicks, he's scored 53 total in 14 games since. While the guard seemed frustrated with himself, he also seemed to see his eventual bounce-back as an inevitability.

"That’s why I love this game. If everything was so high and joyous, you’d never know what it is to feel happy. You gotta feel sad to feel happy. It was good at first, and then you just gotta learn the process. I’d rather learn it now than in the playoffs. ... Part of the game is having 4 or 5 bad games, and you just gotta keep on moving forward and passing through it. ... Unfortunately, mine was having a great five games, and then slow down the last five games. I’d rather have the little bad games now, and then when it’s time to have the really good games, you enjoy it,” Alvarado told Daily Knicks, reflecting on his recent shooting struggles.

Alvarado opens up on early dynamic with coach Mike Brown

The newest Knick point guard isn't the only person in the building undergoing major changes. Technically, every player on the roster is adjusting to new head coach Mike Brown. The long-time NBA strategist recently described Alvarado's speed, and overall presence, as "irreplaceable." When read those comments, the guard said Brown's experience coaching LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and other greats gives them extra weight.

"Hearing that from Coach Mike, it means a lot. Because he’s the head of the snake. For him to feel like I’m irreplaceable, that means he got a lot of belief in me. If someone like that believes in me...it’s a big confidence boost. It makes the job a lot more easier. It’s great to be in conversations of coaches that have been in the game for a long time, and seen a lot of great players... For them to feel like I got something that’s 'irreplaceable?' It’s dope. It’s an amazing feeling," Alvarado told Daily Knicks.

That reputability is exactly what the Knicks' front office was counting on when they hired Brown in July. The coach's focus has been on perfecting his team's approach in hopes of optimizing it for the postseason.

It's only fitting, then, that Alvarado's short season with the Knicks is playing out like a microcosm of their season thus far: trial and error amidst early highs that lead to sudden lows, with hope that everything works by the playoffs. But for both Alvarado and his Knicks, hope won't get the job done. Only time, hard work, and consistency can advance their journeys. They seem to like it that way.

March Madness keeps delivering new opportunities for Alvarado

The Knick point guard has excelled in high-pressure situations throughout his playing career, a trait well-documented since his time in New York's CHSAA. Perhaps the largest springing board in Alvarado's basketball career, the spring-time college basketball craze known as March Madness, just delivered another national stage for the guard to execute on at a high level.

Alvarado recently starred in an AT&T commercial for March Madness, which he claimed was "easily" his first time being involved in a major marketing campaign. He described his Knick co-stars – Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, John Starks, and Patrick Ewing – as all being "legends" or "soon to be legends."

But the advertisement, which Alvarado deemed "crazy" and "unreal" to be a part of, also prompted the Georgia Tech product to dole out credit for his entire NBA career thus far. Alvarado was the only Yellow Jacket to play all 40 minutes against Scottie Barnes' Florida State Seminoles, which capped off a successful 2021 ACC Tournament run. He says that game changed his life forever.

"That was easily the best memory I had in college, for basketball. For us to get there, for us to win it? It was an up-and-down season for us. And the way we did it was craz- basically why I’m in the NBA, to be honest. Winning. Winning got me a little eyes here and there from teams, and the rest took care of itself,” Alvarado recalled to Daily Knicks.

“Seriously, that’s why I made it to the NBA. Winning the ACC. Winning solves everything, though, that’s every level though. Winning will solve everything, no matter where you’re at. Role player, star player, no matter where you’re at. If you win the Finals, everybody gets paid, everybody gets a good look. When you lose, that’s when everything goes hectic."

Alvarado on helping the Knicks, fueling upcoming playoff run

The Brooklynite's confidence that his play will level out, and then improve, for the Knicks is a result of the confident-but-realistic mentality he credited his family for instilling in him. That approach, the odds Alvarado has overcome thus far, and the goals he hasn't yet reached, all help define him as the hard-nosed enforcer that NBA fans admire.

Alvarado is just fine with that. He doesn't even think much is missing from the description of his game he agrees has become consensus. He just doesn't want you to forget that his traits, when added together, represent leadership. Or that he's not done beating near-impossible odds just yet.

“Missing?" Alvarado asked, while wondering if his reputation was an incomplete summary of his character. "I mean, that’s who I am: gritty, toughness, and I’m definitely New York. That’s just in my blood, that’s just who I am. I don’t know about missing. I’m a great leader. I think I’m a great leader, I think I’m a great point guard, I keep getting comfortable in this league. I’ve been in this league for five years, and I’m learning still. And I got a whole lot to get better at, that’s the happiest thing about this: I get to get better. And I’m nowhere near where I could be at my peak. So that’s good,” the guard told Daily Knicks.

Good, indeed.

For Alvarado, for the Knicks, and especially for the city he represents – in several ways – each day.