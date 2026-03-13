The Knicks' defense has all the pieces (but only a month to put them together)

The New York Knicks didn't decide to make an offseason coaching change because of their defense. Mike Brown was supposed to bring modernized offensive principles and a measured approach to the grueling 82-game schedule that would help deliver more playoff success.

But in recent weeks, the changes that the coaching staff has been making to their scheme have started paying dividends. The Knicks are tied with the Raptors for the sixth-best defensive rating, proving that it can be a strength for them. NBA analyst Zach Lowe thinks all they have left to prove is that they can do it in the playoffs.

Knicks' defensive tweaks are starting to pay dividends

Before the All-Star break, the Knicks had the 11th-best defensive rating in the NBA (112.8). Since the break, though, they've turned in complete defensive performances with more consistency and the numbers reflect it. Their 108.7 defensive rating since is behind just Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Orlando, and Boston: closer to the kind of company they're looking to keep.

Head coach Mike Brown has spoken openly about making changes to the schemes on both ends of the floor, to make things easier for star big Karl-Anthony Towns as well as the team as a whole. On Lowe's show, he spoke with guest John Hollinger about the team's title chances and gave credence those defensive tweaks the team has made.

"I do think KAT has been a little better on defense as they've simplified it for him. They've blitzed Luka and Kawhi over the last two games, and have not looked very coherent doing it, but when KAT is in a high-ish drop and then late-switches onto guards, that's worked well for the Knicks," Lowe shared.

Lowe says Knicks have the pieces to the defensive puzzle

The analyst added that he thinks the group has the recipe for success, and have had tastes of it, but just haven't put the final dish on the menu yet.

"Obviously, they have three very good wing defenders in [OG] Anunoby, [Mikal] Bridges, [Josh] Hart. [Jose] Alvarado's a pest, so I- They just need to have a nice, complete stretch against some good teams," Lowe said on his self-titled program.

With just one month remaining until the 2026 NBA Playoffs, a high-pressure test for this Knicks group, time is running out to make that display of consistent, complete play. However, if New York learned anything from last year's playoff run in comparison to their regular season, this group just might find some ways to win.

Brown's vision is starting to come together, but it needs to be clear by the postseason. Like Lowe said, a regular season sample of that would be nice. But it might not happen against top-tier competition until the playoffs, when things matter most.