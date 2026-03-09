The Knicks have the perfect opportunity to build the playoff momentum they need

The New York Knicks' biggest weakness this season is consistency. The team, from the NBA Cup Championship to eight-game win streaks and 39-point wins in Denver, is producing the higher highs that fans wanted out of the team's offseason coaching change. But the group's 2-9 January slump and flat performance on Sunday against the Lakers represent the lows that scare fans away from believing in their title chances. The next couple of weeks, however, present the Knicks with a prime opportunity to build momentum ahead of the playoffs: their schedule looks easier than ever.

8 of Knicks' next 9 games are coming against sub .500 teams

Even though their Monday bout against the Clippers is the second night of a back-to-back, the LA group is one win short of a .500 record. That makes them one of the eight sub .500 teams that the Knicks are going to play between now and March 24, when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.

After New York finishes their pair of games against Los Angeles-based squads, they'll stay on the road to take on the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers, who have fewer wins combined than the Knicks themselves. Then, the team heads home to host a pair of games against the Golden State Warriors, one game above a .500 record through Sunday, and another against the openly-tanking Pacers.

While Indiana gave their last game in New York City their all, their focus is probably entirely on draft position at this point. It's unlikely that their injury report will clear out for a night like it did in early February, when Indiana edged New York out in overtime with Quenton Jackson and Micah Potter in their starting lineup.

After a couple of home games, the team just needs to take a quick train ride for their next road trip: a one-game stint in Brooklyn against a Nets team that's trying to make the most of having five rookies on their roster. Then the Pelicans, who have two top-drafted rookies of their own, come to town to conclude the relatively easy stretch of New York's schedule.

This is the perfect set of chances for the Knicks ahead of the playoffs

This is exactly what the Knicks needed. A team that could arguably be defined by its inconsistency getting a real chance to establish, and act on, championship habits ahead of the postseason is a big deal.

This group has banded together and locked in for several stretches this season, but can't afford to let that switch flip before – and especially during – the playoffs.