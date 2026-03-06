The Knicks' star wings just flashed a terrifying weakness in a huge game

The New York Knicks lost a narrow one to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, falling by just three points at Madison Square Garden. One can't help but wonder if they could have won in a situation where star wings Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby missed fewer than 11 shots each. Both played at least 38 minutes and shot 6-17 from the field against the Thunder.

While they provided the defense they're known for, their offensive struggles are truly impossible to ignore. And it's hard to imagine that the Knicks couldn't have been the team to squeak out the victory if just a couple of those shots had rolled in.

Knicks' defensive wings drop double-dud at home vs. OKC

The Knicks had the toughest test possible when the reigning champions came to town for the teams' first meeting this season. They play again at the end of the month of March, and Bridges and Anunoby will likely have that one circled on their calendars.

Getting to take 17 shots in a game against the team in the NBA with the most wins is a big deal. And especially when the matchup is broadcast on national television, 11 missed shots from each of the team's premiere wings is going to catch the attention of fans who know how much the group sacrificed to acquire those players.

Ultimately, the Knicks need contributions from everyone on both ends of the court to go far. Point guard Jalen Brunson's defensive fervor against the Boston Celtics last season helped New York come out on top of their second-round playoff series.

And even though Bridges and Anunoby are known best for their defensive contributions to that postseason matchup, they need to bring a certain level of play to the table offensively as well.

Bridges in particular has struggled over the course of the season with his level of aggression when hunting his own shots. The wing could benefit from haivng more of a desire, whether selfish or not, to shoot it himself. Jalen Brunson could use the help and few on the roster are better equipped than Bridges, aside from the mentality that leaves him avoiding contact on drives.

In recent weeks, the team has undergone a defensive turnaround and executed head coach Mike Brown's wishes on both ends of the floor. Bridges and Anunoby have undeniably contributed to those efforts. But their offense is going to have to catch up sooner than later, because the playoffs are only about six weeks away.