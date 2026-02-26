The Knicks just failed a major playoff test (but don't need to worry yet)

With the NBA Playoffs just a couple of months away, the New York Knicks had a major test last Tuesday when they faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They fell flat in just as major of a way, losing 109-94 to the new-look Cavs. New York had already locked up the regular season tiebreaker over Cleveland, crucial if the two teams finish with the same record. But putting up a dud against the Cavaliers just after close wins over the Rockets and Bulls was a rough look. The Knicks need to figure some things out ahead of the playoffs to prevent games like that on bigger stages.

Knicks fall flat against Harden, Mitchell's new-look Cavaliers

Since acquiring James Harden at the trade deadline, the Cavaliers are 6-1 in games that the 2018 MVP has appeared in. One of those wins came on Tuesday against the Knicks, when the 11-time All-Star had 20 points and four assists in 32 minutes of playing time.

The Knicks just lost their third, and final, game of the season to the Detroit Pistons. While they've performed well against the NBA's top defenses so far this year, Cade Cunningham's young and hungry Pistons group has had their number. And now that the Cavaliers have Harden on their side, it seems like they're set to give the Knicks some trouble in the playoffs, too.

Despite the Eastern Conference seeming as wide open as ever, New York won't necessarily have an easy path to the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics are formidable, whether Jayson Tatum returns or not. And both the Pistons and Cavaliers are teams that the Knicks may very well have to play in any quest to make a deep postseason run.

Cavaliers come out worse for wear after beating Knicks

Unfortunately for Harden and the Cavaliers, the guard fractured his right thumb against the Knicks. He missed their game on Wednesday against the Bucks, but is expected to play through the injury. It's still not exactly an encouraging update to get about a 36-year-old point guard, particularly one the team just acquired to help lead a title pursuit.

Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell also sustained an injury against the Knicks, straining his groin badly enough to be forced to sit out of their game against the Bucks. Harden and Mitchell missing that game against Milwaukee would be incredibly worrying for Cavs fans, if Giannis Antetokounmpo was healthy.

But with the Bucks looking toward their draft positioning for as long as the Greek Freak is out, it makes sense they'd allow their top guys a chance to rest up.