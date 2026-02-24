The New York Knicks have been a respectable, competitive, and legitimately good team every single year since Jalen Brunson joined them in 2022. Former Knick and New York native Joakim Noah has taken notice, telling RG.org's DJ Siddiqi that it's "beautiful to see" how Brunson has stabilized the once chaotic New York organization and legitimized them as a perennial playoff threat. Especially given how many years the big man spent playing for former Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, it's impressive to see him assign so much credit to the team's All-Star point guard.

Joakim Noah credits Jalen Brunson for Knicks' turnaround

The center had high praise for the Knicks' captain, crediting him with the Knicks' turnaround and yearly status as an Eastern Conference contender.

"It's almost like he came in and let everybody just chill like, 'I got this. I know how to run a team. His pace, he slows it down. He plays like he doesn't let nobody just rush him. I think that it's just beautiful to watch. The way that he stabilized that whole franchise is just beautiful to see," Noah told Siddiqi in their exclusive interview.

Noah's own tenure with the team ended in disaster, with the team waiving the center despite there being two years and almost $40 million remaining on his contract at the time. But despite being "too lit," of his own admission, to play in his hometown during his own career, the 2014 Defensive Player of the Year very much appreciates this current roster and the energy they're bringing to New York City.

"It's beautiful to see what this Knicks team is bringing to the city. It's the most love. The Knicks fans are the most passionate fans in the game in the NBA. To see the reactions and the crowds coming outside of The Garden after the games, to me, it was super dope," Noah told Siddiqi.

Noah dishes optimistic take on Knicks' playoff hopes

With regard to the championship-contending Knicks' actual chances in the playoffs, Noah seems to believe that they can get the job done.

"They have a team that has a real chance. The stability, I think that's something that just can't be said enough is Jalen Brunson coming there, the stability that he brought in at the point guard position for that team," the center said as he continued to praise Brunson for his play.

Whether or not the Knicks can make it happen in June remains to be seen, but Brunson is certainly going to be essential to whatever playoff success they do have. It doesn't take a successful NBA career for somebody to see that. But it certainly gives credence to Noah's take on the Knicks' turnaround, and the extent to which the team's captain deserves credit.