Jalen Brunson says Knicks players are solving "make or break" issue

Jalen Brunson revealed that the New York Knicks' biggest improvement since their 2-9 slump has been their attention to detail. The superstar point guard told podcast co-hosts Josh Hart and Matt Hillman on The Roommates Show that the Knicks weren't taking care of the little things that can "make or break" a team's entire season, but that they've turned things around in their eight-game win streak and the games since.

Jalen Brunson says Knicks' attention to detail is helping them win

Hillman asked both Hart and Brunson what they thought the Knicks' biggest individual improvements were throughout their bounce-back stretch. Hart said the group's communication has gotten better, and catalyzed their success on the court as a result.

Brunson responded by agreeing with his teammate, but also making sure to add that the Knicks' work on the little things is what he thinks is making the difference.

"I think, also, like our preparation and our focus during our preparation has become a little better. I think the biggest thing that I've been talking about is our attention to detail. There are so many little things that go into preparing, and go into games, that may not feel like a big deal. But then, those little things can make or break your team. It could start a win streak. It could continue a losing streak," Brunson explained to his co-hosts.

Brunson got into some details with regard to the aspects of his team's preparation that he feels the group is addressing with more intention.

"There are things that are really important when it comes to walk-through, when it comes to film, you know? Just making sure that we're staying focused, just making sure that we're locking in for that period of time where we truly need to be," the Knicks' Captain said.

Brunson and Hart continue to shine on Roommates Show

The explanations from both Hart and Brunson were demonstrative of why athlete-hosted podcasts are so successful today. The duo of Knickerbockers didn't reveal Mike Brown's playbook or any industry secrets, but they did give fans their realistic perspectives from within the locker room – that would typically only have been available in the past via magazine interviews or daily newspaper coverage.

Brunson and Hart's ability to stay focused throughout a season while still consistently uploading podcast episodes is admirable. Getting interesting perspectives from both players throughout seasons, and especially throughout offseason periods that typically build excitement amongst fans for the season to come, is valuable to fans and media alike.

The duo deserve commendation for their show, which Knick fans will surely continue to support so long as the on-court results continue to improve over the years.