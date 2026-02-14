Jose Alvarado's immediate impact should remind fans of his Knicks teammate

The New York Knicks have had an eventful season thus far, winning the third-ever NBA Midseason Tournament and following it up with a 2-9 stretch that had fans questioning everything from the roster construction to Mike Brown and his staff. While they were responding with a 10-2 stretch, they got a boost from the acquisition of Jose Alvarado that might remind fans of a midseason trade from three years prior. The grit and hustle Alvarado brings to the table is giving the team the same kind of pep in their step that trading for Josh Hart in February 2023 did: exactly what this team needed.

Alvarado's toughness helping Knicks continue to crush midseason blues

The Knicks have one of the best point guards in the league in Jalen Brunson, but depth is important. Especially with Deuce McBride suffering an injury that will hold him out until the postseason, Alvarado was a key addition at the deadline.

The team was interested in Alvarado before having any idea something was up with McBride's health, though. New York needed another playoff-ready ball handler and could use help being physical defensively, particularly at the point of attack.

Despite a rough debut at home in an overtime loss to the Pacers, Alvarado's contributions in his first three games have mostly been positive. His performance against the Philadelphia 76ers made him the first player in NBA history to record 25 points, eight 3-pointers, and five steals in a game in which they came off of the bench for their team.

Alvarado's teammate Josh Hart went as far as to say after that performance that the native New Yorker gave the Knicks exactly what they need from him.

“That’s what we need. That’s what we want from him. Obviously that toughness, ability to help us get organized, ability to knock down shots. And defensively bring energy, bring physicality, get in the passing lanes, those kind of things. That’s why he’s here," Hart told reporters after defeating the 76ers.

Knicks need to carry momentum through the All-Star Break

Even with the brutal blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons and heartbreaking overtime dud at home against the Pacers, New York had a strong finish to the second third of their season thus far. The All-Star Break is a leaguewide notice that, once the buyout market has settled, teams must make their championship runs as comprised.

For a Knicks group that won the NBA Cup in December and went on to add Alvarado and Jeremy Sochan, they have the pieces in place to try and match last year's success in the Eastern Conference. Whether Brown and his system can help lead them there remains to be seen.