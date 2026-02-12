It only took Jose Alvarado three games to make NBA history for the Knicks

The New York Knicks had a solid trade deadline, flipping Guerschon Yabusele and two second-round picks for Jose Alvarado. The Puerto Rican point guard is a New York native and debuted with the team on the same day that Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, for those who don't believe in coincidences. That debut came with ups and downs and preceded a relatively disappointing debut at home. However, in just his third game as a Knick, he made history by becoming the first player to record 25 points, eight 3-pointers, and five steals in a game off of the bench.

Alvarado gets red-hot as Knicks blow out 76ers on the road

The 27-year-old Brooklynite had 26 points on Wednesday night, the second of a back-to-back for both the Knicks and their opponent in the Philadelphia 76ers. Alvarado made eight of his 13 attempts from behind the 3-point arc.

Those comprised all of his field goal attempts over the course of the game; he did not attempt a 2-point shot. He did make two of his three free throws, accompanied by three rebounds, four assists, and the five steals that completed his record stat-line.

Alvarado was a +35 in the 49-point victory. The 138-89 beatdown of Philadelphia came on a night where players like Joel Embiid and OG Anunoby were held out to extend their rest through the All-Star break, but was impressive nonetheless.

He hasn't had a perfect first three games with his new team, which was far from a rational expectation. Alvarado's first game in Boston included both exciting moments and early foul trouble, and his 1-5 shooting night in his first time playing an NBA home game at Madison Square Garden left plenty to be desired.

Alvarado's third game, though, was nearly perfect.

Newest Knick's grit fuels historic performance in Philadelphia

It's unlikely the Knicks can often repeat the conditions in which the performance occurred, with the guard's signature grit making an embarassment of a team ready for the All-Star Break to get started. It's the fact that most of his success came after he picked up a technical foul for defending Mitchell Robinson that might excite fans most.

Robinson was the recipient of a foul from Trendon Watford, who stood over the longest-tenured Knick after the play. That was what Alvarado saw as being too far, with the newest Knick telling reporters after the game that it was what he deemed as disrespect from Watford that fueled his historic performance.

"He did a hard foul, but I think he did a little extra with the staring. I’m just not gonna go for none of that ... that’s when I’m at my best."