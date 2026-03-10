Zach Lowe asks terrifying question of Knicks' inconsistency as playoffs near

The New York Knicks' recent loss to the Los Angeles Lakers has national voices questioning their consistency, once again. On The Bill Simmons Show, NBA analyst Zach Lowe contrasted their statement win against the Denver Nuggets with that Lakers loss, saying the team seems to always find a way back to weird vibes regardless of the success that led up to it.

Lowe affirmed that he still doesn't have anyone else coming out of the Eastern Conference, but summarized the feelings of thousands of fans when he referred to the groups' losses as being "loud" – and their large range of highs and lows as the result of "a strange brew."

Lowe, Simmons cast doubt on Knicks after dud in LA

Lowe was seemingly shooting the Knicks some bail by pointing out the extents to which their losses are covered and discussed. But he went on to both praise the group for their stellar road win in Denver and highlight how, despite being a championship contender, he can't help but view them as a house of cards destined to fall.

"The Knicks, their losses tend to be loud. Like the two Detroit losses. The Cleveland loss. The Laker today, losing by 13 and Mikal Bridges puts up zero...that was as good of a road win as you can have in the NBA, just taking it to the Nuggets like that. I picked the Knicks to make the Finals. I haven't been convinced to pick anyone else over them in a complete way, yet...no matter what kind of run they're on, you're always like one weird KAT game or one weird Bridges game away from being, like, oh...it's just a strange brew, that way," Lowe told Simmons on his titular show.

How much longer will the Knicks be Lowe's pick for the NBA Finals?

The analyst just can't seem to bring himself to buy all the way in on the Knicks, in part because they tend to give him reasons not to after periods of success. Lowe was open about still having the Knicks penciled into a spot in the NBA Finals, but also that his prediction isn't any sort of ringing endorsement.

He pointed out instead that nobody else in the Eastern Conference has stood out to him enough to topple New York, thus far. But with Jayson Tatum having made his grand return to the Boston Celtics' lineup and the Cleveland Cavaliers finding some rhythm after a major shake-up at the trade deadline, the Knicks might not be long for that top spot. They'll have to dominate their upcoming schedule, which shouldn't necessarily be the tallest task.