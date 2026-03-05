Karl-Anthony Towns figured out Mike Brown's Knicks system just on time

Even after losing to the reigning champions at home, the New York Knicks have looked like a different team in recent weeks. They're figuring things out defensively, posting the league's best rating on that end over the last 11 games, and finding offensive rhythm. In that stretch, Karl-Anthony Towns has played excellent basketball. He's finding a rhythm in Mike Brown's system, on both ends of the floor, and playing like the second-best player on a championship team. Whether it was Shaq's challenge or just the reps, it's happening at the perfect time ahead of the playoffs.

Towns living up to top-pick billing as Knicks roll

In the eight games since the All-Star break, Towns has averaged 19.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in 30.6 minutes. He's made 61.2% of his field goals. He hasn't necessarily been a devastating force from downtown, but going 8-12 in the first two games back helped him a great deal from an efficiency standpoint.

Before their game against the Rockets, Brown gave Towns his biggest challenge of the season. The coach explained to media why the center was, at times, responsible for his own lack of offensive involvement.

While his Knicks teammates certainly need to do a better job of finding him, Towns responded big-time with his first of two-straight 25-point performances. He also led the team's fourth-quarter comeback with his defense, which Brown credited him for after the game.

In the team's win over the San Antonio Spurs, Towns only scored 12 points. But he was one of the Knicks' best players, pulling down 14 rebounds, five of which came off of the offensive glass, and making five of his nine shot attempts.

Most recently, against the Thunder, Towns had 17 points and 17 rebounds before fouling out after 33 minutes. Nine of those rebounds were offensive, which was massive for a Knicks group missing center Mitchell Robinson on the second night of a back-to-back.

Towns definitely needs to keep this momentum up until, and through, the playoffs for it to truly matter. But it's as good of a sign as possible that the All-Star big man is generally finding his footing within Brown's system – and that the team is winning games while it's happening.

The Knicks have made adjustments over the course of the year to help Towns out, but it's clear Towns himself has adjusted as well. His focus on passing out of drives, finding open teammates, and taking logical advantage of mismatches is paying dividends. And his defense continues to be solid, as it has been all season.

This is the version of Towns that New York will need if they're going to win a championship.