Karl-Anthony Towns has one clear focus as Knicks play in Milwaukee

The New York Knicks are in Milwaukee to take on the Bucks, who will not be receiving any contributions from injured superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns was still asked about recent trade rumors regarding the reported pursuit of the 2021 NBA Finals MVP. Reports have also surfaced that the big man was unhappy with his inclusion in trade rumors, with any potential deal being likely to involve him because of salary-matching. But the six-time All-Star says he blocks that noise out to direct energy to the greater tasks at hand, like winning his first NBA title.

Towns says winning is his biggest priority amid any trade noise

The center made clear that despite reports that the trade rumors had rubbed him the wrong way, he doesn't give those things any attention at all.

"I don’t really hear the noise and stuff. I know people want to believe I do and really don’t and don’t care. I just focus on the present. I said it multiple times last year. I’ve said again this year, it’s about staying in the present. For me, I continue to worry about what’s the task at hand. That’s being the best player I can be for my brothers and my teammates here in New York, continue to go out there and impact winning," Towns told Steve Popper, among other reporters, in Milwaukee.

Towns went as far as to effectively break the fourth wall, acknowledging that this is a message he repeats often but also affirming it as the truth.

"I keep saying that all the time. I know you guys think it’s redundant but it’s true. It’s how I approach the year, the season. Every game is about can I impact winning the most," Towns explained to Newsday and other outlets.

Knicks need to get Towns the ball to help him help them

The fact of the matter is that Towns is going to do the most damage on the court when he's engaged on both ends of the court, punishing defenses for allotting too much defensive attention to Jalen Brunson but at times drawing that same kind of attention to himself.

Whether Towns is rebounding, defending, or executing well offensively in a given game – or not – that is not going to change. The biggest impacts he'll make on games will come in the form of 20-point quarters (hello, Game 4 of last year's Eastern Conference Finals) and he needs the ball to get that done.

Mike Brown has made it clear that it's on Towns to read defenses properly, and then position himself accordingly, if he wants to get scoring opportunities and make the most of them. Towns often draws the ire of fans when he continually complains to officials instead of adjusting his playstyle.

If his teammates are waiting for him to change instead of finding new ways to work with him, though, are they not doing the exact same thing?