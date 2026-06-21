Knicks' draft strategy might get Leon Rose right back to testing fans' patience

The New York Knicks just delivered fans elation they hadn't felt from a basketball team in as many as 53 years. Governor James Dolan gave Leon Rose and William Wesley the amount of power they needed to entirely transform their basketball operations, leading to improvements in talent, then wins, and the organization's reputation as a result.

Soon after their victory, though, Dolan threw some cold water on fans' celebrations by taking to WFAN's airwaves and calling entering the salary cap's second apron "suicidal." With the contracts of players like Landry Shamet, Mitchell Robinson, and Mohamed Diawara having just expired, it's unlikely that New York can keep them all without surpassing the second apron.

That's made it impossible to ignore the team's trio of draft selections, with the #24, #31, and #55 overall selections currently representing some potential avenues for acquiring rotational replacements. If fans have learned anything from how their front office has operated, though, it's that they should brace for a trade-down or trade-out at some point during the 2026 NBA Draft. The Knicks are unafraid to be unconventional in their search of the exact kind of prospects they want – and with the exact amount of draft capital they're willing to pay.

Validation of Knicks' draft strategy doesn't make it less infuriating

The precedent has been established for a less-than-exciting Knicks draft night, but it's those exact kind of "boring" results that helped lay the foundation for their 2026 NBA Championship win. The team's front office asked for patience from their fans from the day they were hired, and it took them just six years to deliver.

They've earned the right to bore fans with another couple of days of draft results. ESPN didn't exactly describe Diawara as the most tantalizing prospect when he was selected 51st overall. Now, though, fans are concerned about the potential that the Knicks might lose him.

New York's front office just won an NBA Championship because they were willing to seize value where they felt it was unexploited. Sometimes, that value is in the more boring decisions. For example, their first draft started off smoothly in 2020 when their rumored target in Obi Toppin fell to their #8 overall selection and became their first pick.

On the more complicated side of things, though, they used the 27th and 38th overall selections to acquire the 23rd overall pick from the Utah Jazz. And after Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey didn't fall to them there, they moved back a couple of spots and recouped some draft capital.

They eventually wound up with an impactful Kentucky guard of their own, in Immanuel Quickley, at the 25th overall spot in the first round. But the path there was far from downhill.

Those were the first of many signature draft-night trickeries from Rose and Wesley's group, with lead strategist Brock Aller responsible for some of the more strange heists of this decade. The Knicks infamously passed up on the opportunity to add Jalen Williams, or Jalen Duren, to a playoff-level team by trading their pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for three protected first-round draft picks.

The Thunder took Ousmane Dieng, then Williams with their own pick at #12, leaving the Knicks without either of the promising young wings (or the eventual All-NBA center). New York's front office did, however, use draft capital to dump effectively all of their unappealing contracts onto the Detroit Pistons.

That freed up the cap space they needed to sign both Isaiah Hartenstein and Jalen Brunson.

Williams would have been an excellent addition to the Knicks' roster, with the young wing already having a 40-point performance in the NBA Finals under his belt. But he was able to score so much against the Indiana Pacers because of the defensive attention their "1A" superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was drawing. That's the kind of player Brunson is, too, regardless of what any pundits have had to say. We have it on film.

The Knicks' chance at repeating as Champions depends not on their ability to go star-hunting, but rather to supply and maintain the second and third units of Mike Brown's rotation. They've already proven that they can dominate the margins when they need to. Now, they'll just have to do it again.

And with the entire league trying to stop them from running it back.