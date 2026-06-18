Mitchell Robinson and tantalizing Knicks rookie could be 2nd apron cap casualties

A rising tide lifts all boats, or something like that. The saying is relevant for the 2026 NBA Champion New York Knicks, whose entire core just appeared on "Good Morning America" and whose entire roster made it to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Thanks to Mike Brown's all-hands-on-deck approach, the winning ways of essentially the Knicks' entire roster on full display throughout the postseason. When players perform on an individual level, they're rewarded both with accolades and financially. When teams perform well enough to earn a Championship Trophy, though, the entire roster earns raises.

Especially after James Dolan told WFAN's The Carton Show that he's not fond of the NBA's second apron, Knicks fans might have to say goodbye to some of their beloved role players. If other teams come around offering significant raises to players with undeniable championship DNA, Dolan might not be able to do anything about it.

It's certainly in the realm of possibility that, if Dolan was telling the truth about the second apron, several Knicks reserves like Mitchell Robinson, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson, and even beloved rookie Mohamed Diawara might be playing for other teams next year.

The longest-tenured Knick might actually be headed elsewhere in FA

Even with Robinson needing surgery ahead of the NBA Finals because of an injury Mike Brown said did not come from a basketball-related activity, the big man showed with the rebound that ended a 53-year drought that the Knicks need him if they want to win big games.

Scheme versatility is the name of the game in the modern NBA, and Robinson's rim protection allows Brown much more of it than he'd have otherwise. However, the Knicks do have the 24th and 31st picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Centers are much like running backs in American football: they're typically undervalued, but part of the reason for that is because they're ultimately the most "replaceable" position group in the sport.

There have already been rumors circling about teams like the Sacramento Kings, led by former Knicks GM Scott Perry, having interest in poaching Robinson away this offseason. Especially if they trade Domantas Sabonis this summer, the Knicks' anchor would certainly make plenty of sense for them as a replacement.

Earlier concerns about Robinson's free agency were laughed off because the Knicks simply value him more than other teams. But if they're truly unwilling to go into the second apron, that might not matter. They might just have to look to the draft. Zuby Ejiofor from St. John's makes sense as a local look; would drafting any kind of young big man clear the way for Ariel Hukporti to claim an initial spot in the rotation?

Knicks' deadline add may have just been a rental, if they won't extend him

The Knicks made a quiet statement about Tyler Kolek's playoff readiness when they traded for Jose Alvarado at the 2026 NBA trade deadline. The veteran guard from the New Orleans Pelicans is undersized, like superstar Jalen Brunson, which presumably limited Brown's options.

The move did show, though that Brown didn't fully trust Kolek as a playoff ball handler despite big games in the NBA Cup, on Christmas, and against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Part of the calculus behind the Knicks' trade for Alvarado was his $4.5 million player option for next season. The assumption was that, much like what happened when New York dealt for Josh Hart, Alvarado would opt into the deal and agree to a contract extension at the start of the next league year.

That would get the Knicks as much flexibility as possible; they used the extra room last time to sign Donte DiVincenzo, making it easy to understand why Hart was amenable to the long wait for his payday. If the Knicks aren't willing to offer Alvarado an extension that he's willing to sign, though, things certainly become different.

The guard might simply opt out of his contract, parlaying the pivotal role he played in the biggest single-game comeback in NBA Finals history into a lucrative contract from another squad. If he does, the Knicks would suddenly become much more interested in remembering their last report they received on how Kolek's development has been going.

New York traded several second-round picks to acquire the pick that they used to draft the guard, and he'll have had several offseason's worth of preparation as a professional athlete to lean on.

Knicks' tantalizing rookie might spring for more playing time (and money)

Shamet passed on better offers last offseason to stay in New York, because he loves the city and felt the team could win. He was verifiably correct about the latter, and likely only feels more strongly about the former of the two beliefs. Someone like Clarkson might take another team's taxpayer mid-level exception, if offered, but would also be a great fit as a returning veteran.

On the other end of the spectrum, though, Knicks rookie Mohamed Diawara could potentially be a flight risk if they're genuinely set on avoiding the second apron entirely. The rookie has one of the more unique contract situations in recent history, having been selected with the 51st overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and signed to just a one-year contract.

He's a restricted free agent after the year, but the Knicks are limited with how much of a raise they're able to give him. The "Gilbert Arenas rule" will allow them to offer him around $1.5 million this offseason, but not any more than that. They do, however, also have the ability to match a larger contract that he signs with a rival.

If the Knicks are able to bring back both Robinson and Shamet, and matching a long-term deal for Diawara that isn't unreasonably lucrative would push them slightly over the second apron, it's hard to imagine that being the straw that breaks the camel's back. But it very well could be, and nobody would know better than Dolan.

All in all, this is clearly going to be a long offseason for Brock Aller and his front office. It's almost comedically ironic that it'll be the team's shortest offseason in 53 years.