Knicks are one win away from riding underrated trait to control over NBA history

There's a saying about beauty being in the eye of the beholder. It doesn't say anything about the observed needing to care about what any beholders think, though. On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks were observed by millions on one of the biggest stages possible.

They capitalized on the opportunity, as a result of their ability to ignore outside noise and consistently reignite championship levels of focus and cohesion. Now, they sit just one win away from having complete editorial control over their part in NBA history.

Say what you want about the Knicks; they'll just keep winning

Say whatever you'd like about the Knicks.

Call them inconsistent. Question their grit and diminish their accomplishments. The players just have to suit up and play the games on their schedule. Historic results always wind up having control of the room, regardless of how many were willing to listen at first.

After Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, they're entirely impossible to ignore. Attempts to malign their success reveal more about the accuser than the accused.

Their 29-point comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs was the largest ever in the NBA Finals. That kind of winning is exactly what it sounds like. There have been myriad reasons for fans, pundits, and even opponents to doubt the Knicks in recent years. With each small erasure of the Spurs' near 30-point lead, they exorcised a demon from their past.

And it all culminated in the home team taking a 3-1 series lead at Madison Square Garden, in the first NBA Finals the building has seen in 27 years.

Verbs, not adjectives, define Knicks' players best

Ignore the greatness of superstar point guard Jalen Brunson, because his height renders him unlikely to repeat this level of success. Buy into every narrative social media drones peddle regarding Karl-Anthony Towns' toughness, regardless of everything he's proven on and off the court.

Whether they admit it or not, the Knicks ultimately like it this way. The doubt they've faced throughout their entire careers, and lives, has been integral to fueling their desires to band together and earn an NBA Championship. OG Anunoby sprained his hamstring 20 days before his game-winner. Jose Alvarado, who wasn't drafted, played an integral role to their comeback.

After coming out on top of the best sporting event many long-time scribes described as the best they've seen at The World's Most Famous Arena, they're just one win away from making it happen.

If they're able to play their best basketball in Game 5, it'll be the end of the series. They have to be ready for the Spurs, who are young and resilient, to play theirs. But if both teams do, we already know what that looks like.

We saw it in the NBA Cup. We saw it throughout the regular season. And we've seen it, on full display, over the last week.