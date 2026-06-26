Knicks owe their NBA Championship to Isaiah Hartenstein and the Thunder

The New York Knicks' first NBA Championship in 53 years opened the floodgates for other unlikely events to occur. Leon Rose gave a plethora of quotes to the media, one way or another, when he appeared on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's podcast.

The President of Basketball Operations cited a promise he made to the two Knicks stars about appearing on The Roommates Show if - and only if - the Knicks won a title. He went on to discuss the price he paid for Mikal Bridges among myriad other topics, including an official reveal that the Knicks' trade for Karl-Anthony Towns was heavily influenced by the Oklahoma City Thunder's signing of Isaiah Hartenstein.

Ironically enough, the fanbase that felt betrayed by Hartenstein's departure ultimately has all the reason in the world to be thankful for it. It's since been revealed that he was willing to take a paycut to stay with the Knicks, which softens the initial blow of losing the big man. But having confirmation that Towns' incredible postseason would never have happened if Hartenstein had stayed in the Big Apple might just turn the angst into appreciation.

Hartenstein's departure fueled Knicks' late-summer Towns trade

After losing to the Indiana Pacers in seven games, the Knicks embarked on a 2024 offseason that would turn plenty of things upside down at Madison Square Garden. New York started it off by trading the majority of their future draft picks for Mikal Bridges.

Then, after acquiring the two-way wing, saw Hartenstein leave for what proved to be greener pastures with the Thunder. The Knicks traded Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first round pick for Towns, which Rose confirmed was a consequence of losing the German big man. Hartenstein won the NBA Championship in his first season with Oklahoma City, and New York decided to fire their coach.

This last season, though, the Knicks were able to turn the tables. They hired Mike Brown, who came in with the goal of empowering Towns to make more plays with the ball in his hands. It took all season, with tumultuous results being delivered throughout the year. But it wound up fueling their turnaround against the Atlanta Hawks.

The adjustment also opened the door for Brunson to shine off the ball in the next several series, which left the energy under his legs that he needed to close out the San Antonio Spurs in a Game 5 that belongs in Springfield, one way or another.

For plenty of reasons, fans of the Knicks should be grateful for Hartenstein's contributions. But his biggest one of all may just have been leaving.