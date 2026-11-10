Karl-Anthony Towns is anchoring an elite Knicks defense without Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks had the best defense in the 2026 NBA postseason. Despite the reputations of stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns as defensive liabilities, both played major roles in the team’s prowess across all four playoff series. Mike Brown’s group banded together to shut down the offenses of their three opponents in the Eastern Conference — and, eventually, the San Antonio Spurs.

When the Knicks paired up Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby on the perimeter, fans lovingly named the duo “Wingstop.” They lived up to that title, especially against the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Bridges shut down one star guard after another en route to the team’s championship victory. He and Anunoby both proved crucial throughout the championship run.

So did Josh Hart, the team's "fifth" starter, whose defensive versatility proved just as valuable. The Swiss Army knife changed the series against the Atlanta Hawks by switching onto CJ McCollum, and was eventually integral to the team's resistance of the Spurs' slashing guards.

While the Knicks did have the help of Mitchell Robinson — known for his rebounding, defensive switchability, and rim protection — their top-tier, championship-winning defense was ultimately anchored by Karl-Anthony Towns the entire time. The Boston Celtics may have signed away the former Knick center, but the numbers don't lie. The rims at Madison Square Garden are still well protected.

Towns is protecting the paint, anchoring Knicks' top-tier defense (again)

After Sunday night's games, the Knicks had the ninth-best defensive rating in the NBA for the 2026-27 season. New York didn't even have to play on Monday to rank even higher heading into Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks had the NBA's seventh-lowest defensive rating as of Tuesday morning, according to the league's website.

Brown's defense, anchored by Towns, is also allowing their opponents to score the third fewest points in the paint, on average, according to TeamRankings. The data is certainly based off of a small sample size. However, it was after just a third as many games that Knick critics declared the team's 0-3 start proof their title defense lacked legitimacy.

Both Brunson and Towns were effectively locked into their reputations as defensive liabilities going into the 2026 NBA postseason. Both players started for the league's best defense over the course of those four playoff series. Brunson genuinely deserves credit for his willingness to sacrifice his body and draw charges. The center position, however, comes with an entire set of defensive responsibilities — including "quarterbacking" four other Knicks.

It helps to have Bridges, Anunoby, and Hart on the wings. But even Anunoby's weakside rim protection isn't enough to hide the mistakes of a legitimately poor defender. Towns has shown since his defense on Nikola Jokic in the 2024 Western Conference Finals that he, himself, is not one anymore. The Knicks' play just keeps backing it up. The trophy doesn't hurt, either.