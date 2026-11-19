Even after helping the New York Knicks win their first NBA Championship in 53 years, star center Karl-Anthony Towns didn't get the contract extension he was looking for this past offseason. The big man didn't get a contract extension at all.

This season, the 31-year-old has come out guns blazing. He's averaging 21.2 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game through the Knicks' first 14 contests. That rebounding number is the highest in the NBA through Wednesday night's games. And Towns' 54.5% field goal shooting isn't just the result of his remarkable 40.0% accuracy from behind the 3-point arc. It's in large part because he's been making 67.7% of his rim attempts. That's in the league's 69th percentile through Wednesday night, according to Dunks & Threes, and it's coming on the eighth-most attempts of anyone.

This season, the Knicks are leaning heavily into Towns' wrecking-ball abilities at the cup. Only 13 players in the league are running more pick-and-roll offense as ball handlers than Brunson, according to the league's own public data. Towns' top-of-the-key playmaking emerged as crucial on New York's way to winning the championship. It allowed his teammate, namely Jalen Brunson, to emerge as the off-ball playmaker the Knicks pried away from the Dallas Mavericks.

The threats that KAT poses on drives and as a 3-point shooter, though, make it all click. And while the team's 8-6 record going into Thursday night's game may not jump off the page as incredibly impressive, the group would be looking at much worse without their bread and butter keeping them afloat on offense.

Towns' hot start around the rim is a welcome change from last season

Towns got off to a slow start under head coach Mike Brown. The big man had to get the hang of both the power forward and center positions in the coach's system. It certainly didn't help, however, that Towns made just 57% of his shots from within five feet of the basket over the course of the team's first 40 games. It ranked in the 16th percentile in the league according to Dunks & Threes.

Between those struggles and similar woes from behind the 3-point arc throughout the first half of the season, it was easy to see why frustration was compounding. For all of Towns' defensive flaws, his wonderful offensive versatility typically makes up for it — and more. When the center famous for his touch around the basket and from downtown was below league average from both areas, every one of his mistakes on either end of the court carried extra emotional weight.

Towns, however, wound up anchoring the league's No. 1 defense throughout the 2026 postseason. He did it on his team's way to winning the championship. And so far this season, they're holding up just fine on that end of the court — even without Mitchell Robinson in tow.

On the offensive side of the court, though, Towns has almost always been part of more solutions than problems. He proved that on the highest level last season. And he's continuing to do it now, as he searches for his next NBA contract.