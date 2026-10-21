Karl-Anthony Towns can't take Knicks standoff personally amid second apron-gate

Karl-Anthony Towns unlocked a new level of play in the 2026 NBA postseason. On the New York Knicks' way to winning the NBA Championship, the big man emerged as perhaps the league's second-best point center behind only the preeminent Nikola Jokić.

Before the start of the 2026-27 regular season, the Knicks' first chance at defending a title in 53 years, the center was in search of a contract extension. Instead of coming to an agreement to keep arguably their second-best player around long term, though, New York announced as an organization that they'd be tabling all negotiations until later in the season.

Ahead of the announcement, Towns made clear that he was unpleasantly surprised by his lack of a new deal with the team he grew up rooting for — and just helped deliver an NBA title to. ESPN's Bobby Marks went as far as to intimate that the center's comments inspired the decision by James Dolan's Knicks to put contract negotiations to the side.

"I just won a championship. You'd think it was pretty easy. Unless you guys think I have something else to prove," Towns told reporters during training camp, according to Stefan Bondy of The Post.

Ultimately, this is an era of the NBA that just saw Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama sign deals viewed as pay-cuts in each of the last two offseasons. Towns had an indelible impact on the 2026 NBA postseason, helping the Knicks reach heights they hadn't seen in 53 years. Unfortunately for him, though, New York cannot afford to negotiate against themselves in this market — especially because of their organizational refusal to surpass the salary cap's second apron.

Towns deserves the money the 2nd Apron won't let the Knicks pay him

Towns' presence in three consecutive NBA Conference Finals — first with the Minnesota Timberwolves out West, then twice with the Knicks in the East — was consistent proof of the big man undeniably being a winning player. He even outplayed Jokić himself in the 2024 Western Conference Finals, a head-to-head matchup between the two centers.

Under the guidance of his second head coach (in just as many years) with the Knicks in Mike Brown, though, he outmatched Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

The victory, set to age like fine wine as the lanky Frenchman continues his ascent to superstardom, was fittingly capped off by a 45-point performance by Finals MVP Jalen Brunson. Towns, however, had already left his mark on the series — and New York's postseason.

The big man has overcome immense amounts of adversity throughout his NBA career and life overall. He's willing to take a pay-cut of at least $20 million, according to ESPN, to help the Knicks keep their core together.

Towns devoted himself to winning at the highest levels and helped his teams do just that, eventually delivering New Yorkers a celebratory summer to remember. He just might have to wait a bit longer for his next payday.

When he does sign his first official contract with the Knicks, however, it'll be a special day for fans, Towns' family, and the NBA world alike. The center's story is one of resilience and triumph — fitting for a champion. Here's hoping it continues in the city that never sleeps.