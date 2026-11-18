Just like the New York Knicks as a whole, Jalen Brunson found himself getting off to a concerningly slow start to the 2026-27 NBA season.

Amid the club's 2-4 rut to kick off their title defense tour, New York's superstar guard looked like a shell of himself, particularly in the efficiency department, as he was averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.2 turnovers per game while shooting just 39.5 percent from the floor and 32.5 percent from deep.

During this stretch, he also fell short on a number of occasions in late-game situations, a time when he's developed quite a reputation for showing up.

Fortunately, the tides seem to be turning for both the Knicks and Brunson over their last eight games, where they've gone 6-2 along the way, and Jalen, personally, has reminded everyone why he's earned the nickname "Captain Clutch."

Jalen Brunson back to his old clutch habits amid Knicks turnaround

During this recent hot streak for the Knicks, Brunson has been a man on a mission, as he's been absolutely dominating with stellar averages of 28.1 points and 6.4 assists while shooting a highly efficient 46.7 percent from the floor and 41.8 percent from deep.

This level of excellence has also clearly carried over into clutch time throughout this stretch, as the reigning Finals MVP leads all players in points (32) and three-pointers made (five) in the final five minutes of action with the game separated by a mere five-point margin.

Fans bore witness to his Clutchness' epic, cold-blooded approach to crucial moments just a few short days ago, when he cashed in on a ridiculous corner triple in overtime to give the Knicks a three-point lead with just over 30 seconds to go in what ultimately turned into a 112-108 win.

Though not necessarily known as a dime dropper, during this span, Brunson has also dished out the most clutch-time assists (nine), a number of which have been sent in the direction of teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, who has also been a true menace in late-game situations so far this season.

Needless to say, though he may have sparked some concern earlier in the season with his lackluster play, Brunson has seemingly put these on-court woes behind him in epic fashion, and now finds himself showing everyone why he's rightly been deemed not just one of the best overall, but one of the most clutch players the game currently has to offer.