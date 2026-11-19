It is not clear whether Mike Brown was attempting to send Tyler Kolek a gentle message by reinserting Jose Alvarado into the New York Knicks’ rotation during their win over the Toronto Raptors. His intent doesn’t actually matter in hindsight. The message was received regardless.

New York needs Kolek to be more of a scoring and shooting threat if he’s going to optimize the offense, and entrench himself as a rotation staple.

This reads like a basic diagnosis until you consider the context. Brown dusted off Alvarado for six-and-a-half minutes of third-quarter action in Tuesday’s victory over Toronto. He proceeded to…make zero threes en route to scoring two points.

And yet, the offense hummed with Alvarado on the floor anyway. The Knicks scored 1.39 points per possession during his minutes, all of which came alongside Jalen Brunson. Equally important, the manner in which the Raptors guarded Alvarado stuck out in stark contrast to Kolek.

Jose Alvarado forces defenses to guard the Knicks differently

At least three of Alvarado’s four assists directly resulted from the idea of his shooting. Two of those dimes went to Brunson coming out of an off-ball screen set by Karl-Anthony Towns. The floor was open for JB to do what JB does because Immanuel Quickely was glued up high to Alvarado.

On another play, Brunson kicked the rock out to Alvarado in the corner. Jakob Poeltl closed out on him hard, something he wouldn’t (and didn’t) do for Kolek. Alvarado then dribbled out of the corner, drew a second defender to the ball, and whipped a clean pass to Mikal Bridges for an open three on the wing.

These micro decisions made by Toronto’s defense matter. The Raptors wouldn’t guard Alvarado so high or close out on him as aggressively if he wasn’t a viable threat. And while he’s never been the most accurate marksman (he’s shooting 34.8 percent on triples for his career), he has fired off 7.1 treys per 36 minutes. The volume alone commands respect—reverance that Kolek isn’t getting yet.

And it shows.

Putting defenses on more tilt is Tyler Kolek’s next frontier

Kolek is having a fine season by many other accounts. His ability to facilitate in the half-court with pace while cutting down his turnovers has kept the Knicks afloat to start the second and fourth quarters.

Still, he doesn’t bend defenses as much as someone more willing to shoot. Sticking with that Raptors game, he missed all three of his long-range attempts. Toronto didn’t close out aggressively against him on a single one of them.

Merely making those looks at a higher clip isn’t enough. Kolek is actually shooting 40 percent on catch-and-fire threes this season. He was at 37.5 percent last year.

Volume is his problem. He’s taking 5.1 threes per 36 minutes, the lowest attempt rate of his career. His 8.8 field-goal attempts per 36 minutes overall are also a career low. Among 278 players who have logged as much court time as Kolek, that shot rate ranks 243rd.

This isn’t going to fly in every matchup, particularly when looking ahead to the playoffs. It also doesn’t mean Kolek must become a world-beating scorer. That’s not his job. But if he’s going to run units on his own or allow Brunson to move off the ball when it matters most, he needs to have more than just handling and vision in his arsenal.

That something more isn’t just efficiency, either. Make or miss, it’s the willingness and determination to shoot more. Period.