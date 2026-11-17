Every year, NBA fans and pundits project the newly-crowned champion to repeat the very next season. Recency bias is an undeniable force and, even in the era of the second apron, teams have typically been able to keep the majority of their core in tow for their title defense.

The New York Knicks’ refusal to tangle with the aforementioned apron of the salary cap has left them with their fair share of issues. The team lost Mitchell Robinson to a longtime rival in the Boston Celtics and has yet to extend either of their eligible-and-willing starters long-term. They did, however, bring back the rest of their championship-winning core. Outside of Andre Drummond, signed in free agency to replace Robinson, head coach Mike Brown has the entire rest of his rotation from the Knicks’ historically dominant playoff run.

The coach, however, has pivoted away from plenty of the lineup combinations that beat the San Antonio Spurs in five games. Tyler Kolek seems to have effectively replaced Jose Alvarado in the rotation — at least for now — showing off both Brown’s flexibility and the Knicks’ depth. The coach remaining so willing to ride hot hands and put politics aside for the betterment of his group, even after winning a title, might be catching some fans off guard. It’s also the exact kind of coaching that can help this team stay dominant enough to defend their title.

Kolek’s new role is just one of Brown’s recent adjustments

Fans who hopped on the Knicks bandwagon at some point during the team’s championship run might be wondering where Alvarado, the fan-favorite Brooklynite point guard, has been. Brown was open about not wanting to punish players for injuries with regard to their roles, but pivoted back to Kolek in Alvarado’s very first game back from an ankle sprain.

Alvarado, however, is far from the only player getting this treatment. In just the first 13 games of the Knicks’ title defense, Brown has benched starting wing Mikal Bridges almost as many times as he did throughout the entirety of the 2025-26 regular season and left offseason signing Andre Drummond on the sidelines in favor of training camp battle-winner James Wiseman.

The depth-chart swap likely isn’t permanent. It might just inspire other rotation regulars to step up their games, though. And if Kolek does keep the job, it’ll be the result of the 25-year-old having genuinely developed into a better ball-handling option for the Knicks. Teams trying to win, or defend, titles need their best players on the court, regardless of what the press thinks. Brown knows that.