Zach Lowe makes LeBron James prediction that could hurt Knicks' title hopes

The Eastern Conference seems wide open this season, leaving the New York Knicks with the clearest path to the NBA Finals they've had in decades. Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum are both set to return next season, though, and the Cleveland Cavaliers might not continue to struggle as they have thus far.

On a recent episode of The Zach Lowe Show, the analyst shared a prediction that would certainly change the landscape of the conference: that Lakers star LeBron James will return to the Cavaliers for his final season in the NBA.

Could LeBron head out East for a retirement tour?

Lowe had Richard Jefferson on his show to discuss "five big questions," with one relating to LeBron James and where he would play next season if he does not retire. The titular host offered up a team that James has infamously played for several times in the past, saying that the superstar lining up his final season with a third stint in Cleveland would be perfect.

"Maybe I'm a little scarred from the Rich Paul statement that came out over the summer...Cleveland retirement tour? I like that idea. I'm going with Cleveland...unless they win the title," Lowe told Jefferson.

Jefferson wouldn't give into the speculation too much, making sure to prelude several statements with an assertion that he has not talked to James about his career plans and does not know what the Lakers star thinks.

"If we're making stuff up, purely hypothetically, I would say Cleveland or LA would be the places I would see him in his career," Jefferson eventually admitted in response to Lowe's prediction.

Both Lowe and Jefferson said they couldn't see James going to the Golden State Warriors to join fellow superstar Stephen Curry, with Jefferson citing James' level of competitiveness as why. Jefferson also left the door open to James potentially retiring before the 2026-27 NBA season.

LeBron to Cleveland would shift balance in the East

James has a player option for next season for over $52 million, making any potential trade involving the 23-year veteran complicated if he were to opt in. The Cavaliers have the salaries needed to make something work, but would that make sense on the court? The thought of a retirement tour for James in Cleveland is nice, though, and if the 41-year-old is amenable to the idea, he can make it work.

By opting out, James could join the Cavaliers and make whatever they're able to pay him after some smaller cost-clearing deals. If Cleveland can get their 2003 #1 overall pick back without trading any of their rotational depth away, that could make them scary.

There are lots of hurdles to clear here, but the notion that even a 42-year-old LeBron James could help the Cavaliers in next year's playoffs might not be the furthest-fetched of them all. The Knicks would still have the talent to beat them, but the conference would be fascinatingly tough with Haliburton and Tatum back for their squads.

How opposed is Carmelo Anthony to a quick return?