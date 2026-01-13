Carmelo Anthony dishes OG Anunoby a challenge that'd make Knicks title favorites

The New York Knicks are 2-4 to start 2026, with their slump leaving head coach Mike Brown consistently discussing their physicality after games. Two-way star OG Anunoby is coming off of a fantastic performance against the Trail Blazers, where he scored 24 points and helped the Knicks close out the win.

It was perfect timing, with franchise legend Carmelo Anthony releasing a podcast the next day challenging Anunoby to be more aggressive. Anthony said that he thinks OG can be the best two-way player in the NBA, but he's not sure the wing feels that way about himself.

Knicks legend speaks out on Anunoby's dud vs. Pistons

Anthony had former Knick P.J. Tucker on his podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn, where the two discussed everything from the 2018 Rockets' near-championship run to their shared love for sneakers. The Knicks' recent loss to the Pistons became a topic of discussion, with the pair of former players and co-host Kazeem Famuyide debating Anunoby's status in the NBA after his four-point, two-rebound outing.

New York's 121-90 loss to Detroit didn't look good on any Knick, but Anunoby's struggles that night were magnified most by the blowout losing result. The 28-year-old had five points, two rebounds, and one assist in the contest. He did contribute three steals and one block, but his 1-of-4 shooting from the field in 29 minutes of play left enough of a bad taste in Anthony's mouth.

"If I'm the best two-way player in the NBA, I cannot have two points, two rebounds, in a game against- in a game against the number one seed. We two. We understand this assignment. As the best two-way player in the NBA, I'm coming prepared and ready to roll. You can't have two, three, four, five points in that type of scenario," Anthony told Tucker and Famuyide.

Melo gives OG a Jaylen Brown-sized challenge

The 2013 NBA scoring champion said that while he doesn't agree with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown when he declares himself the best two-way player in the league, he backs it up with his play. Anthony believes that Anunoby can be that player, but doesn't see the confidence from the wing necessary to affirm his own top-dog status.

"I love OG as being the best two-way player in the NBA. I just do not believe that OG believes he's the best two-way player in the NBA. Because he don't put his imprint on every single night that he goes out there on the court, right?"

It's clear that Anthony is trying to bring the best out of the Knick star, not discourage him or put him down. Anunoby responded big-time with his 24-point performance in Portland on Sunday, dropping in four of his seven 3-pointers and coming up clutch defensively.

Only time will tell if he snatches Brown's title as the best two-way player in the Eastern Conference. The 29.5 point-per-game scorer in Boston will make it tough.